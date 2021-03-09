Halo TV Show: New Tweet From Master Chief Actor Has Fans Divided

A new tweet from Pablo Schreiber -- the actor responsible for bringing Master Chief to life for Paramount Plus' new Halo TV show -- has Xbox and Halo fans divided. We don't know a great deal about the upcoming Halo TV show, which only recently changed hands from Showtime to Paramount+. What we do know is that Pablo Schreiber will be playing Master Chief in the adaptation. For those that don't know, Master Chief is the series' protagonist and a well-defined character. And for many, Steve Downes and his voice are a big part of what makes Master Chief the character he is.

That said, responding to a fan excited about seeing "Pablo Schreiber's voice, acting, and impression of Master Chief," Schreiber firmly noted he doesn't do impressions, more or less confirming that Schreiber and the show are not aiming for a one-to-one replication of the character.

"I don’t do impressions, I play characters," said Schreiber. "While everyone knows the Master Chief, this show is an opportunity for all of us to get to know John. Thank you for your kind words. We are all working incredibly hard to bring something to the screen that everyone can get behind."

For now, it remains to be seen what Schreiber's take on the character will be, but the tweet above is enough to have Halo fans divided.