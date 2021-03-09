Halo TV Show: New Tweet From Master Chief Actor Has Fans Divided
A new tweet from Pablo Schreiber -- the actor responsible for bringing Master Chief to life for Paramount Plus' new Halo TV show -- has Xbox and Halo fans divided. We don't know a great deal about the upcoming Halo TV show, which only recently changed hands from Showtime to Paramount+. What we do know is that Pablo Schreiber will be playing Master Chief in the adaptation. For those that don't know, Master Chief is the series' protagonist and a well-defined character. And for many, Steve Downes and his voice are a big part of what makes Master Chief the character he is.
That said, responding to a fan excited about seeing "Pablo Schreiber's voice, acting, and impression of Master Chief," Schreiber firmly noted he doesn't do impressions, more or less confirming that Schreiber and the show are not aiming for a one-to-one replication of the character.
"I don’t do impressions, I play characters," said Schreiber. "While everyone knows the Master Chief, this show is an opportunity for all of us to get to know John. Thank you for your kind words. We are all working incredibly hard to bring something to the screen that everyone can get behind."
For now, it remains to be seen what Schreiber's take on the character will be, but the tweet above is enough to have Halo fans divided.
Will This Work?
prevnext
"I don't do impressions" You are playing a already known and loved character🤷♂️ Ngl as a huge Halo fan I don't think this show will work. I hope I'm wrong— Sorcerer (@Spartan1997B) March 9, 2021
Great Response
prevnext
That's the greatest response anyone could ever ask for and already know you & the team will do a great job expanding on John & the Halo Universe.@Halo don't know who's in charge of the whole operations of the Show from 343i but y'all got a great and humble actor on the project.— Mr. Savage Gor (@Mr_SavageGor) March 3, 2021
Master Chief's Voice Is Crucial to His Character
prevnext
Impressions and voices are part of playing a character lmao but do you. Master Chiefs voice was the most iconic part of him as a character.🤷♂️— Declan (@Perc_Gretzki) March 9, 2021
The Right Decision
prevnext
Trying to beat Downes at his own take at John/Chief is a net-zero game; even if it can be done well, it by definition can never be identical to to definitive, original portrayal.
Taking a different tact doesn't guarantee quality, but it's broadly speaking the right decision IMO.— Tom Erickson (@SupermanKenobi) March 3, 2021
Can't Wait
prevnext
Been a fan ever since I saw American Gods. Can’t wait to see you take on @Halo— Michael (@Myquillll) March 3, 2021
You Ain't Masterchief
prevnext
If you don’t sound like the master chief, you ain’t the masterchief— Joe Taylor (@joebentaylor) March 9, 2021
Very Excited
prevnext
Very excited to see an actor of your skill take on MC.
There is a lot of baggage MC carries with him and this story has huge emotional potential well beside cool armor and pew pew aliens.
You got this, Pablo!— Jake Johnson (@jjohnsonrtwt) March 3, 2021
This Is Stupid
prevnext
Wait, so you're telling me that you're meant to portray the main character of Halo, but yet you're refusing to do it properly? That's practically saying that all these 20 years of that voice are meaningless to you. Do it right, do let someone else be the voice. This is stupid.— Sophie Lynn Photography (@MadQueenSophie) March 9, 2021
Perfect Casting
prevnext
You are SUCH a great character player too. Especially love the 'scary' characters, like in SVU... You are suspiciously excellent in playing psychos 🤣😂 pic.twitter.com/VX68spjHKh— EWF_Indy (@EwfIndy) March 3, 2021
The Voice is All We Have
prev
Then dont play the character if you cant get a similar style, we didnt have a face for master cheif so his voice was his face for us fans. So dont play our character if you think youre too good for it.— Rudy (@Rudy40675206) March 9, 2021