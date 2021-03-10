Xbox One and Xbox Series X March 2021 Update Details Revealed

✖

A new update is coming to Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S this month, and it will offer a number of welcome changes for Microsoft's consoles. Fans shouldn't expect to see anything too massive, but these new options should make the overall experience more enjoyable for players. From changes to backwards compatibility, to improved wireless headset options, there are several quality of life changes that should allow players to better tailor the specific experience they're looking for. There are even changes coming to the Xbox mobile app, as well! According to Xbox Wire, fans can look forward to the following:

Backwards Compatibility

With the new update, players will have new choices for how they enjoy some backwards compatible games. Players will be able to go into the "Manage Game" section and toggle on or off Auto HDR and FPS Boost. The latter option was added for select games starting last month, making them visually smoother. Only a small handful of games currently support the option, but Xbox has indicated that more will in the future.

Improved Wireless Headset Settings

March 16th will see the release of the Xbox Wireless Headset, and the Xbox Accessories app on PC and consoles will see some changes, as a result. Users will now have more options, including bass boost, mic monitoring, equalizer settings, and more.

Subscription Settings

In a change that will be quite welcome for Game Pass and Xbox Live subscribers, users will now be able to manage their subscriptions and see their plan information under the settings. Users will be able to select from different plans, update payment options, and more.

TV Listings

Starting in May, Live TV listings from OneGuide will be going away. Users will still be able to use OneGuide with connected TV devices, but the TV Listings guide will no longer be offered. According to Xbox, the feature will be removed based on usage and feedback from players.

Xbox Mobile App

Last but not least, Xbox mobile app users will be happy to know that achievements will be returning. Microsoft says it will be "testing various achievement experiences in the app" on a limited basis before it's rolled out to everyone.

Once these updates have been made available, it will be interesting to see how users respond! Most of these changes should be quite welcome, and give players an improved overall experience.

What do you think of these changes coming to Xbox? Are there any that you're particularly looking forward to? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!