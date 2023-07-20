New Xbox Game Pass Games Include Early Access to Upcoming Game

Two new games have been added to the Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate libraries on both console and PC. Unfortunately, neither of these games are Call of Duty games, which fans have been demanding. Until Microsoft's acquisition of Activision Blizzard is official, this isn't happening. What Xbox Game Pass subscribers do have today is a game called Figment 2: Creed Valley and The Wandering Village.

The former was released by Bedtime Digital Games on March 9, 2023. In other words, it's a fairly new release that would normally set you back $24.99 to play. The more notable game here though is The Wandering Village, which has not only garnered more attention but isn't even fully out yet. The game is still in early access, but has come to Xbox consoles and Xbox Game Pass via Xbox Game Preview. It also normally costs $24.99. Together, the new games represent a savings of $50.

Below, you can read more about each game and check out a trailer for each game as well:

Figment 2: Creed Valley: "Figment 2: Creed Valley is an action-adventure game set in the human mind. Nightmares are spreading chaos and have overrun once-peaceful lands. Join Dusty, The Mind's courage, as you make your way through puzzles, musical boss fights and unique environments. Face your fears head-on."

The Wandering Village: "In a world where mysterious plants are spreading all over the earth, emitting toxic spores as they grow, a small group of survivors seeks shelter on the back of a giant, wandering creature they call 'Onbu'.Become their leader, build their settlement and form a symbiotic relationship with Onbu to survive together in this hostile, yet beautiful post-apocalyptic world."

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate are both available via Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X for $11 and $17 a month, respectively. For more coverage on the subscription service and for more coverage on all things Xbox in general -- including all of the latest news, rumors, leaks, and deals -- click here.