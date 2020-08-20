Xbox Game Pass Adds 6 New Titles, Including Brand New Games That Just Released

Xbox Game Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate on PC and Xbox One have added not one, not two, but six new games, including three games that just released today and yesterday. More specifically, the PC version of the subscription service has six new games to play, including one of the highest-rated games of the year, Microsoft Flight Simulator. Meanwhile, subscribers on Xbox One only have three new games to enjoy, the most notable being the new Battletoads remake, which is also available on the PC version. As always, Microsoft does not divulge how long any of these games will be available in each respective service. That said, a couple of the games are games from Xbox Game Studios, which means they will be hanging around forever. The others could be permanent additions, or they could be around only for a few months. In other words, be sure to check out these titles sooner rather than later. Below, you can read more about all six games, as well as check out trailers for each:

Battletoads Description: From Xbox Game Studios, available with Xbox Game Pass on day one! The wait is over! Rash, Zitz, and Pimple are returning, at last, to smash-hit their way through an all-new action-packed adventure of choreographed chaos, and couch co-op may never be the same again. 1-3 players will take control of the Battletoads and team up to storm through wild and unpredictable stages with only one rule – expect the unexpected. Teamwork makes the dream work in a drop-in, drop-out gameplay blast, filled with over-the-top gameplay moments that anyone can enjoy, but only a True ‘Toad’ can master. Pre-install now, so you’re ready to play when it drops! Platforms: Console and PC prevnext

Microsoft Flight Simulator Description: From Xbox Game Studios, available with Xbox Game Pass (PC or Ultimate) on day one! From light planes to wide-body jets, fly highly detailed and accurate aircraft in the next generation of Microsoft Flight Simulator. Test your piloting skills against the challenges of real-time atmospheric simulation and live weather in a dynamic and living world. The world is at your fingertips. Platforms: PC prevnext

Spiritfarer Description: Learn how to say goodbye in this cozy management game about dying. Playing as Stella the spiritfarer, build a boat to explore an imaginative world in search of spirits seeking passage to the afterlife. Befriend and care for your passengers as you farm, mine, fish, harvest, cook, and craft your way across mystical seas on your hand-crafted ferry. Run, jump, zip, and glide your way through elegantly constructed platforming levels. Bring along a friend to join the fun as Daffodil the Cat, in optional two-player local co-op. Spend relaxing quality time with your spirit passengers, create lasting memories, and, ultimately, learn how to say goodbye to your cherished spirit friends. Availability: Available Now Platforms: Console and PC prevnext

Darksiders Genesis Description: Darksiders: Genesis is an action/adventure game that tears its way through hordes of demons, angels, and everything in-between on its way to Hell and back with guns blazing and swords swinging. Genesis gives players their first look at the world of Darksiders before the events of the original game. Furthermore, it introduces the fourth and last horseman Strife, as well as Co-op gameplay for the first time in the history of the franchise. Availability: August 20 Platforms: PC prevnext

Crossing Souls Description: It’s 1986 in California, and a group of friends will live the summer of their lives after a mysterious discovery in the woods outside their quiet town. By uncovering an artifact whose powers they don’t fully understand, these remarkable kids will defy the laws of nature and somehow interact between two planes of reality: life and death. Their curiosity will trigger a series of unexpected events that will get them involved in a government conspiracy and a mysterious U.S. Army general with his own nefarious plans. Platforms: PC prevnext