Xbox Game Pass Update Leaves Subscribers Disappointed

According to various reports, one of June's biggest games -- and one of the bigger launches of the year so far -- will be available to Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers on Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC on day one. What's disappointing about this? It's not true. Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers given excitement by the rumor are now just disappointed.

If you missed the rumors, many, including industry insider Jeff Grubb, claimed they heard that Scarlet Nexus was going to be available to Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Subscribers when it launches on June 25. And they may have all heard this, but according to Bandai Namco, it's not true.

“We have no plans to bring Scarlet Nexus to Xbox Game Pass at this time and are excited for its launch on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC on June 25,” said Bandai Namco via VGC.

Now, as you can see, Bandai Namco doesn't slam the door shut on the game coming to the subscription service completely, just at launch. Of course, plans before June 25 could change, but you'd assume a deal would have already been struck by now if the game was going to be available via the subscription service at launch.

