Xbox Live Gold's Free Games for June Are So Bad They Are Creating Conspiracies

June's Games With Gold free games are now available to all Xbox Live Gold subscribers on Xbox One, Xbox One S, and Xbox One X. The games are also available to play on Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, courtesy of backward compatibility. That said, the games are hardly worth downloading, or at least that's what the overwhelmingly negative response from Xbox fans to the lineup suggests. To put the backlash in perspective, the announcement trailer for the lineup, which dropped six days ago, has only 2.6K likes to 3.8K dislikes. This isn't the biggest difference, but considering it's for free games, it's pretty notable.

Unfortunately, while the lineup is shockingly bad, it's not surprising. The Games With Gold lineup for Xbox Live Gold subscribers has been awful for all of 2021 and 2020 as well. Each month, the lineup is met with backlash, but now Xbox fans are starting to wonder if there's more going on.

Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members, The King's Bird and NEOGEO BATTLE COLISEUM are now available to download and play with June's #GamesWithGold https://t.co/GlhA0oF9mE — Larry Hryb 🏡🎮☁ (@majornelson) June 1, 2021

After months and months of abysmal offerings, Xbox fans are starting to wonder if Microsoft is trying to get everyone to move to Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, the latter of which comes with Xbox Live Gold.