Xbox Series X and Xbox One Players Can Now Download Classic Game for Free

All Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, and even Xbox 360 players can currently download a classic 2001 game for free, no strings attached, though the download process isn't very straightforward. It's unclear how much longer this deal will be available, but right now, Ikaruga is free, with no strings attached. That said, to download it, you will need to create an Argentina Xbox Live account. Thankfully, this doesn't cost anything but some time. Further, once downloaded, you can play it on your standard account, whatever region that is.

As for the game itself, it's an Xbox 360 joint, but it's playable on all Xbox One and Xbox Series consoles via backward compatibility. It debuted back in 2001 -- to an 88 on Metacritic -- via Treasure as a spiritual sequel to Radiant Silvergun. In retrospect, it's widely held as one of the best shoot 'em ups of all time, a genre that's not very relevant anymore, but used to be one of the biggest genres in gaming.

"Shoot! Dodge! and... Get Hit!? 'Ikaruga' is a vertical shoot 'em up that features unique polarity-switching gameplay," reads an official pitch of the game. "Switch the ship's polarity and "get hit and absorb" enemy bullets! Achieve a High Score with the chain bonus!"

As noted, it's unclear how long this deal is available. At the moment of publishing, it's still available, but by the time you're reading this, the deal may have expired.

