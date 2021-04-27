Xbox Game Pass May Soon Add Nintendo Exclusive

✖

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate may soon add a Nintendo exclusive. Amidst speculation of a collaboration between Xbox and Nintendo, a prominent industry insider has seemingly teased that Bravely Default of all games/series is coming to the subscription service, though right now it's not 100 percent clear this is the implication, and if it is, it's also not clear which game in the series it will be. It could be 2012's Bravely Default, a Nintendo 3DS exclusive, or it could be new 2021 release, Bravely Default 2, which is currently a Nintendo Switch exclusive. And of course, it could be both or neither.

The tease comes the way of prominent industry insider and Xbox leaker Nick "Shpeshal Ed" Baker, who recently quoted-tweeted a tweet from March talking about more Square Enix games coming to Xbox Game Pass with "Bravely put this out pretty early."

This week, this initial tease about Square Enix began to come true with Dragon Quest Builders 2 coming to Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. In other words, Baker's intel is seemingly good, but the question is what does this new quote-tweet tease? At face value, the usage of Bravely could simply be referring to the fact that Baker relayed this information way ahead of time, which is risky when you have a reputation as a reliable leaker to maintain.

However, given Baker's status as an industry insider, leaker, and teaser, the usage of Bravely could also very well be a play on words. In fact, it probably is. The more prominent question is: are both games being added or just one, and if just one, which one, and when? Whatever outcome, it will be the first time the series is on Xbox, and in the process, Nintendo would lose an exclusive or two.

Bravely put this out pretty early https://t.co/tplSsFhb8h — Shpeshal Ed (@Shpeshal_Ed) April 26, 2021

Of course, if Baker provides any more information, we will update the story accordingly. In the meantime, take everything here with a grain of salt. While Baker has proven reliable on several occasions, everything here is unofficial and subject to change.

At the moment of publishing, none of the implicated parties -- Xbox, Nintendo, or Square Enix -- have commented on anything above. Again, if this changes, we will update the story with whatever is said, salient or not.