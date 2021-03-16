Xbox Game Pass Losing One of Its Best Games in a Few Hours

✖

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate are about to lose one of their best games, plus three other games. In a few hours, Game Pass and Game Pass Ultimate subscribers on Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC are losing the following four games: Kona, Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night, Alvastia Chronicles, and The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. Fortunately for those on PC, only one of these four games -- Alvastia Chronicles -- is leaving the PC version of the subscription service. Meanwhile, all four, including the notable one, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, are leaving the console version of the subscription service.

At the moment of publishing, all four of these games are still available and will be until March 16. Of course, by the time you're reading this, it's possible this is no longer true. However, as long as it's true, each game is available to purchase for 20 percent off, if you're a subscriber. In other words, if you want to play any of these four games after they depart, be sure to buy them now in order to cash in on that Xbox Game Pass discount. And this goes for The Witcher 3's two expansions as well: Hearts of Stone and Blood and Wine, both of which are as good as the base game, if not better.

Right now, there's no indication when or if these games will return. The Witcher 3 is popular enough that it's easy to imagine it returning at a later date. And the same probably applies to Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night as well. However, it's hard to imagine Kona and Alvastia Chronicles coming back for a second run.

