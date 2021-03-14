✖

Xbox Game Pass subscribers already have a lot of games to enjoy on the service, but another title will arrive in just a few short days: Empire of Sin! Announced via the game's official Twitter account, Empire of Sin will join the service on March 18th. The title will be available on Xbox Game Pass for consoles as well as PC, which should make a lot of users happy! Empire of Sin is also a fairly recent game; it just released at the tail end of 2020. For those that held off on checking it out, this could be the perfect opportunity!

The announcement Tweet can be found embedded below.

Don your fedora and get ready to hit the streets of Chicago, boss - Empire of Sin will be available on @XboxGamePass on March 18th! Get the scoop here: https://t.co/UUSA5YTysf pic.twitter.com/jFis0Oirnj — Empire of Sin (@EmpireOfSinGame) March 13, 2021

For those unfamiliar with the game, Empire of Sin allows players to choose between several real-life mob bosses that lived in Chicago during the Prohibition era, as well as some created specifically for the game. Some of these famous faces include Al Capone, Joseph Saltis, and Angelo Genna. Once players have selected their boss of choice, they'll be tasked with building their own empire. In addition to the game's boss options, there are several potential underlings that can be recruited. The game features turn-based strategy combat, as players take on other crime families to grow the strength of their own. The ability to choose different bosses and underlings also gives the game a lot of potential replay value!

Xbox Game Pass users have been treated to a lot of new games of late! Last week saw a number of titles from Bethesda added to the service, following Microsoft's purchase of the publisher alongside parent company ZeniMax Media. Over the last few days, subscribers have had the chance to check out games from The Elder Scrolls, Doom, and Fallout franchises. With all those new games available, users might be a bit busy before they can try out Empire of Sin, but more new choices are always welcome! With a few games set to leave Game Pass at the end of the month, the timing couldn't be better.

Are you excited to check out Empire of Sin on Xbox Game Pass? What have you been playing on the service lately? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!