New Halo Infinite Details Have Xbox Fans Divided

✖

A metric ton of Halo Infinite details have been revealed, some of which have Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC players excited, but some of which have players looking forward to the new Halo game less excited. As for the details themselves -- which come the way of a new Q&A with 343 Industries developers -- they range from gameplay to story, and some of them are brand new while others are updates on pre-existing information.

One of the new details is that there will be a day and night cycle in the game, as well as a weather system that includes things like windstorms, but not rainstorms or snowstorms, though 343 Industries teases that this could come in the future. Tying into this, what enemies you will come across and how they behave will change depending on the time of day.

Complimenting this will be wildlife, though right now there's no hostile wildlife. And of course, wildlife will vary across the different biomes. According to 343 Industries, the "Pacific Northwest" is the primary biome, but sub-biomes will add different environments like swamps and wartorn areas.

That said, exploration of these areas will be partly limited because it isn't a true open-world game. However, missions allow for multiple approaches due to the open-world-like design. And to this end, you can stray from the path and explore different side content and objectives. The main story is the main story and needs to be completed in order, but there's freedom between these missions.

Other details include word of no dual-wielding, no playable Elites, audio logs, the ability to knock things off Zeta Halo, random encounters, bases/outposts, and dynamic cutscenes that react and change depending on the time of day, weather, and what weapons you're holding.

Lastly, players can only hold one piece of equipment in Multiplayer. Further, once you use it, it's gone. However, there are plans to allows players to modify this via custom games.

By and large, these are all the salient details shared. However, if you want more nitty-gritty details, click here. That said, and as noted, players are divided about these details, at least over on Reddit. For example, one of the top comments is about being excited over being to knock things off Zeta Halo. However, another top comment expressed disappointment about the lack of biomes and weather variants. And of course, while plenty of the details above are exciting, many of the takeaways so far have been the lack of dual-wielding and playable Elites.

Halo Infinite is set to release worldwide sometime later this year via the Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.