New Xbox Game Pass Is a 91-Rated RPG

Reviews are in for a new RPG being added to Xbox Game Pass tomorrow when the game releases, and according to these reviews, it's one of the best games of the year. How much Xbox had to pay to secure the game day one for Xbox Game Pass, we don't know, but it seems it was worth the price. Right now, the game boasts a 91 on Metacritic, making it one of the highest-rated games of 2023, at least so far.

The mystery game in question is Sea of Stars, which is out tomorrow on Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. If you're on Xbox Game Pass you can start enjoying the game the moment it releases at no extra cost. How long it will be available via Xbox Game Pass, remains to be seen. It's also unclear how long the game is, but pre-release estimates suggest it will be around 30 hours. If this is true, subscribers will have plenty of time to play and beat the game before it leaves as it will be around for at least for several months, if not much longer.

"Sea of Stars is a turn-based RPG inspired by the classics," reads an official elevator pitch of the game. "It tells the story of two Children of the Solstice who will combine the powers of the sun and moon to perform Eclipse Magic, the only force capable of fending off the monstrous creations of the evil alchemist known as The Fleshmancer."

It's also worth noting that in addition to Xbox Game Pass, the game will also be available via PlayStation Plus when it releases, but only via the PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium tiers. It will not be available vie the standard tier, PS Plus Essential.

