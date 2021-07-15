Xbox Game Pass Updated With 3 New Games

Microsoft has updated Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate with not one, not two, but three new games. Two of these three games, are available on all platforms, which is to say cloud, console, and PC. However, one of these games has only been added to the cloud version of the subscription service. And as always, it's unclear how long any of these games will stick around.

As for the games themselves, they aren't of severe consequence. The most notable of the three games is 2020 hidden gem, Bloodroots, a relentless action game from developer Paper Cult. The second of the three games, and the next most notable, is The Medium, a horror game from Bloober Team that just released earlier this year. And the final game is Farming Simulator 19, a 2018 game from Giants Software.

Below, you can check out each game. This includes not only a trailer of each game, but a game description and information on platforms.