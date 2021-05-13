Xbox Game Pass Adds Classic PS2 Games

✖

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate on Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and PC have added four new games, including two that can trace their origins back to the PS2. And unlike some weeks, all four games have been added to all versions of the pair of subscription services. So, whether you're on PC or console, you have four new games to download, play, and enjoy.

The first of these four games is Psychonauts, a platformer from 2005 and Double Fine Productions. At the time of its release, the game was available via the PC, PS2, and the original Xbox. It's since been made playable on additional platforms, including modern ones. And the IP is now owned by Microsoft after its acquisition of Double Fine Productions, which means this should be a permanent addition to the Xbox Game Pass library.

The second of these four games is Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster, a high-definition remaster of Final Fantasy X and Final Fantasy X-2, two games that debuted on the PS2, as exclusives, via Square Enix. Neither game was ever on any Xbox platform until 2019.

The third and fourth games can't trace their origins back to the PS2 and that's because they are fairly new. Joining the aforementioned games is Just Cause 4 from Avalanche Studios and Square Enix, which debuted back in 2018, and Remnant From the Ashes, which debuted back in 2019 via Gunfire Games and Perfect World Entertainment.

Unlike Psychonauts, Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster, Remnant From the Ashes, and Just Cause 4 are not published or owned by Microsoft, which means they shouldn't be permanent exclusives. That said, Microsoft doesn't say how long any of the three will be sticking around for. Whatever the case, as long as they and Psychonauts are available via Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, they are also available to purchase with an exclusive discount.

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate are available -- for $10 and $15 a month, respectively -- via the PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X.