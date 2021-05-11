Xbox Series X and S Consoles Just Became Potentially Easier to Purchase

✖

Those in charge over at Microsoft are looking to make the process of acquiring an Xbox Series X or S a bit easier than it has been over the past few months. Although it's by no means a guarantee that anyone who has been hunting down one of the next-gen consoles will now be able to get ahold of one, the team at Xbox is hoping to make the hardware more available for select Xbox One owners.

The way in which Microsoft is looking to sell more Xbox Series X and S consoles comes via its Xbox Insider program. For those unaware, this is a service in which Microsoft sometimes gives those who are members the opportunity to check out new features and updates for the platform in advance. This time around, Xbox Insiders on Xbox One are now able to register for the chance to purchase an Xbox Series X or S.

Today we're introducing the Console Purchase Pilot, allowing US #XboxInsiders on Xbox One to register for a chance to reserve an Xbox Series X|S console. Check the Xbox Insider Hub on Xbox One for details. Limited space is available and not all who register will be selected. pic.twitter.com/MBkQmbSDWc — Xbox Insider (@xboxinsider) May 11, 2021

The process by which you need to go about this is actually pretty simple. If you're already an Xbox Insider, all you need to do is open the app on your Xbox One and register to buy an Xbox Series X or S. After this is done, Microsoft will throw your name into a draw and will randomly select winners who are then able to buy a console for themselves. Even though not everyone will be able to win, this is perhaps a more limited pool of potential consumers than normal making your odds far greater than trying to snag an Xbox Series X/S via a retail chain when a restock occurs.

So how can you become an Xbox Insider for yourself? Well, the process is actually pretty simple. All you need to do is download the Xbox Insider app onto your own Xbox and then sign-up. From here, you should be enrolled and will be able to enter your own name for a chance to buy a console. If you're selected, you should end up receiving a message from Microsoft in the future.

Are you still hunting down an Xbox Series X or S for yourself? And if so, are you going to try to take advantage of this new offering?