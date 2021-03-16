Xbox Game Pass Getting Former Nintendo Switch Exclusive

✖

Xbox Game Pass is a getting a former Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite exclusive. Today, Microsoft revealed a dozen or so games coming to Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate this month, hours after one of the service's best games was removed. Included in this new bagful of games is a popular game that for a while was only playable on Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite, though more recently the game came to PC and Google Stadia. More specifically, and starting on March 25, all Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers will be able to enjoy Octopath Traveler.

Interestingly, Square Enix hasn't officially announced a release date for the Xbox One version of the game, but the Game Pass announcement confirms it will be coming to the console on the same day. Right now, there's no word of an Xbox Series X version, but it will be playable on the console via backward compatibility.

As for the game itself, it debuted back in 2018 via Acquire and Square Enix. Upon release, the RPG was largely well-received, earning a solid 83 on Metacritic in the process.

"Eight travelers. Eight adventures. Eight roles to play. Embark on an epic journey across the vast and wondrous world of Orsterra and discover the captivating stories of each of the eight travelers," reads an official pitch of the game.

When it's added, Octopath Traveler will be available for subscribers on Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC. And once it's added, it will also be available to purchase with a 20 percent discount.

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate are available -- for $10 and $15 a month, respectively -- via the Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC, and Android.