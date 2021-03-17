Xbox Game Pass for PC Getting EA Play Very Soon

✖

EA Play is already available as a free perk for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers on consoles, and starting on March 18th, the subscription service from Electronic Arts will also be included with Xbox Game Pass for PC subscriptions. Microsoft and Electronic Arts announced the release date for the inclusion of EA Play on the PC version of Xbox Game Pass this week and confirmed that more than 60 games would be available at the start that pull from acclaimed franchises like the Madden NFL and Star Wars games.

For those planning on getting started with the EA Play games on PC as soon as they’re available come Thursday, the process seems like a pretty simple one. all it entails is downloading the EA Desktop app and then signing into your EA account or creating one if you don’t already have one. Once you’ve done that, you’ll need to link your Xbox and EA accounts together to let your EA account know that you’ve got the proper permissions to play the Xbox Game Pass for PC games. After the accounts are connected, you’ll be able to browse through the EA Play library to find a game you want to start with.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, FIFA 20, Titanfall 2 and Need for Speed Heat were a few of the games that the EA Play announcement touted as ones that’ll be playable by PC users as soon as they link their appropriate accounts on March 18th. On top of the library of games that’s available through EA Play, subscribers will also be able to take advantage of challenges and unique perks available for EA Play subscribers in related games. Apex Legends, for example, is currently giving away a Mass Effect item for EA Play subscribers that’ll be available to those with Xbox Game Pass for PC as soon as they’ve linked their accounts.

EA Play was supposed to already be available for Xbox Game Pass for PC users if Microsoft’s plans had played out as expected, but the launch of the perk was delayed back in December on the day it was supposed to simultaneously release for consoles and PC. Microsoft and EA pushed the PC perk’s release back to some time in 2021, but that delay will soon come to an end.

EA Play for Xbox Game Pass for PC subscribers will be available on March 18th at 2 p.m. PT.