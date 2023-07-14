Xbox Game Pass Users Can Now Play One of 2023's Biggest Day One Releases

One of Xbox Game Pass' biggest day one games has arrived, courtesy of Capcom. If you haven't booted up the Xbox Game Pass or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate app on Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, or PC then you haven't seen that Exoprimal has been added, a game everyone thought was Dino Crisis when it was revealed by Capcom. Unfortunately, we don't know if the game is any good because there are no posted reviews for it yet as servers were not turned on until today. That said, it's one of the more notable day one games for Xbox Game Pass and the second most notable release of this month behind only Nintendo's Pikmin 4.

"Exoprimal is an online, team-based action game that pits humanity's cutting-edge exosuit technology against history's most ferocious beasts – dinosaurs," reads an official blurb about the game from Capcom. "Exosuits are grouped into different roles, and players will pilot these exosuits to hold firm against overwhelming dinosaur swarms in online-only, team-based action game modes."

"The game's official pitch continues, providing a story description: "The year is 2040...Sudden dinosaur outbreaks have engulfed the globe in a crisis that threatens humanity's very existence. Yet all hope is not lost. The corporation Aibius has developed a hyper-advanced AI called Leviathan that can predict the location of future outbreaks. This technology, along with Aibius's revolutionary powered suits, or exosuits, gives humanity a fighting chance to stem the tide of the saurian swarms. Exosuit pilots, otherwise known as exofighters, are in high demand. Take the exofighter aptitude test and join the ranks of Aibius's heroic pilots in their fight to stave off the extinction of the human race."

Now that Exoprimal is on Xbox Game Pass, subscribers can saved 20 percent when purchasing. In other words, rather than pay $60 for it, they only need to pay $48. This offer is only available as long as it's available via the subscription service.

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate are both available via Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and PC for $11 and $17 a month, respectively. For more coverage on the subscription service and all things Xbox, click here.