Xbox Game Pass Reveals New Games for January

Xbox has announced a new slate of titles coming to Xbox Game Pass this month with three of them — Gorogoa, Olija, and The Pedestrian — actually already available as of today. In the coming weeks, Xbox Game Pass is set to add the likes of Mass Effect Legendary Edition, Spelunky 2, and more. The exact platforms for the games on the service vary, but PC, console, and via the cloud are all included among them.

In addition to the above titles, the new Xbox Game Pass games include Embr and Outer Wilds joining this week while a game preview of The Anacrusis joins the service next week. As usual, this only marks up through half of January with another batch likely to be announced in the middle of the month.

We've looked deep into our crystal ball and saw that these awesome games are coming soonhttps://t.co/aHFVE4ZpWQ pic.twitter.com/PDWCiMHLtk — Xbox Game Pass (@XboxGamePass) January 4, 2022

Here is the new list of upcoming Xbox Game Pass titles in release order as well as their descriptions from Xbox:

January 4th:

Gorogoa (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Description: Winner of Debut Game at the BAFTA Games Awards, Gorogoa is an elegant evolution of the puzzle genre, told through a beautifully hand-drawn story designed and illustrated by Jason Roberts.

Olija (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Description: Olija is a game about Faraday’s quest, a man shipwrecked then trapped in the mysterious country of Terraphage. Armed with a legendary harpoon, he and other castaways try to leave this hostile country to return to their homelands.

The Pedestrian (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Description: The Pedestrian is a 2.5D side-scrolling puzzle platformer set in a dynamic world with stunning graphics and challenging puzzles, where you will rearrange and reconnect public signs to explore and advance through each engaging environment.

January 6th:

Embr (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Description: Fight fires with friends for profit in this unpredictable and frantic multiplayer game. Team up with friends, take on daily challenges and climb to the top of the corporate firefighting ladder. More than one way to become a hero!

Mass Effect Legendary Edition (Console and PC)

Description: The Mass Effect Legendary Edition is coming to PC Game Pass and Ultimate with EA Play! The Legendary Edition includes single-player base content and over 40 DLC from the highly acclaimed Mass Effect, Mass Effect 2, and Mass Effect 3 games, including promo weapons, armors, and packs – remastered and optimized for 4K Ultra HD.

Outer Wilds (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Description: Explore for the sake of your curiosity with a hand-crafted solar system filled with secrets to discover and perils to avoid while exploring space. Players are given a variety of tools to aid in space-backpacking, including their own spaceship and jetpack; a surveyor probe for scouting and taking pictures; and a signalscope to track down audio signals and view landmarks from afar.

January 13th:

Spelunky 2 (Console and PC)

Description: This challenging roguelike platformer offers you immense freedom to carve your own path through its randomly-generated caves and ruins. Exercise your creativity and through your actions, tell a unique story each time you play. Uncover the secrets alone or with friends!

The Anacrusis (Game Preview) (Console and PC)

Description: The Anacrusis is a four-player, cooperative first-person shooter set aboard a massive starship stranded at the edge of explored space. Team up with your friends in an infinitely-replayable fight against alien hordes to unlock perks, weapons, and new ways to play that you can share with your team!

The Xbox Game Pass subscription service comes in several tiers, but the basic console version is available for $9.99 a month — as is the PC version. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate runs a little more expensive at $14.99 a month. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Xbox Game Pass right here.

