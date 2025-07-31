Every Xbox Game Releasing in August 2025

A new month means a fresh lineup of Xbox games to look forward to. But when it comes to checking out a new release calendar, you’ve got to keep your preferred platform in mind. There’s nothing quite like getting hyped for a game only to realize it’s a console exclusive for a system you don’t have. So, I’m here to round up every new game headed specifically to the Xbox Series X|S in August 2025. Xbox gamers, get ready for a great month!

Astral Takers

Image courtesy of Kemco

This new JRPG releases for Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S on August 1st. It puts gamers in the role of a young apprentice who runs across a mysterious girl with amnesia. Together with Aurora, you will master the art of summoning and take on battles, explore dungeons, and shape your story.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles 2

Image courtesy of SEGA

This arena fighter brings players back to the world of Demon Slayer, with new storylines and areas to delve into. It releases on August 1st for multiple platforms, including the Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One.

Mystery Hotel: Hidden Objects

Image courtesy of Two Cakes Studio

The trivia puzzle game from Two Cakes Studio puts players in the role of a detective, solving mysteries by collecting clues and interrogating witnesses. It arrives on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S on August 6th. This is one for fans of the classic Nancy Drew games.

Fruitbus

Image courtesy of Krillbite Studio

This cozy game arrives on Xbox Series X|S on August 7th. It’s a first-person simulation game where you run your grandma’s old fruit bus, chopping up fruits to serve delicious dishes for the locals. It has previously been available on PS5 and PC, but this month marks its Xbox debut.

Gradius Origins

Image courtesy of Konami

The Gradius Origins collection brings together 18 games from across the iconic arcade series, from Salamander to Life Force and beyond. It arrives for Xbox Series X|S on August 7th.

Windborn: Wings of Fate

Image courtesy of EpiXR Games

Need a bird racing game? Good news. Windborn: Wings of Fate lets you fly through the skies with 11 different levels, fighting to stay with the flock so you don’t get left behind. It arrives on Xbox Series X|S on August 7th.

Mafia: The Old Country

Image courtesy of Hangar 13 and 2K

This immersive mob story from Hangar 13 is probably one of August’s most anticipated titles. Players will fight to survive in 1900s Sicily as Enzo Favara, working to prove his worth to the Family. It arrives on Xbox Series X|S on August 8th.

Echoes of the End

Image courtesy of Myrkur Games & Deep Silver

This third-person action-adventure game arrives on Xbox Series X|S on August 12th. Gamers step into the shoes of Ryn, a heroine who wields volatile magic. She’s on a mission to save her brother from the empire, and you will need to master magic and swordfighting to defeat this game’s tough enemies and shape her story.

Ra Ra Boom

Image courtesy of Gylee Games

Battle against rogue AI on future earth, 4 person co-op style in Ra Ra Boom. It’s coming to Xbox Series X|S on August 12th.

Dorfromantik

Play video

Craft your ever-growing village with this peaceful building strategy and puzzle game headed to Xbox Series X|S on August 14th. Pull from procedurally generated tiles to craft your landscapes and uncover new quests.

EA Sports Madden NFL 26

Does a new Madden NFL game really even need my introduction? The latest installment in the EA Sports: Madden NFL series arrives on Xbox Series X|S on August 14th.

Bendy: Lone Wolf

Image courtesy of Joey Drew Studios

Survival adventure gamers, Bendy: Lone Wolf is for you. Battle the inky darkness as Boris, a lone wolf navigating endlessly shifting corridors chock full of monsters. Coming to Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One on August 15th.

Delta Force

Image courtesy of Team Jade

This free-to-play shooter from Team Jade features team-based tactics in three different game modes. It’s headed to Xbox Series X|S on August 19th.

Black Myth: Wukong

Image courtesy of Game science

One of 2024’s most popular games for PC and PS5 is finally arriving on Xbox Series X|S this month. Step into the Chinese action RPG when it releases for Xbox on August 20th.

Discounty

Image courtesy of crinkle cut games

If you’ve ever wished your cozy games came with a dash of spooky, Discounty will deliver. This new pixel-art shopkeeping sim has a hidden dark side, and it’s headed to Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S on August 21st.

Sengoku Dynasty

Image courtesy of Superkami and Toplitz Productions

This dynasty building game brings players to medieval Japan. Choose your role as a leader, craftsman, warrior, or monk, and build your village over time. Sengoku Dynasty comes to Xbox Series X|S on August 21st.

Grit and Valor – 1949

Image courtesy of Milky Tea Studios & Megabit Publishing

Grit & Valor is a WW2 alternate history where you and your Mech Squad are the world’s last hope. Engage in tactical Mech battles as you take on difficult missions, all while protecting your Command Vehicle at all costs. This game is headed to Xbox Series X|S on August 21st.

Gears of War Reloaded

Image courtesy of Xbox Game Studios

A full remaster of the original Gears of War is headed to the Xbox Series X|S this month. It brings 4K resolution, 120 FPS action, and cross-platform play to the iconic franchise, and it arrives on August 26th.

Helldivers 2

Image courtesy of Arrowhead Game STudios & Playstation Publishing

The popular third-person shooter in which players fight for freedom finally arrives on Xbox Series X|S on August 26th. Originally released for PC and PS5, the game will now be available for Xbox owners, as well. And yes, that includes crossplay to join up with your pals who’ve already been in the resistance.

Space Adventure Cobra: The Awakening

Image courtesy of Magic Pockets and Microids

This is the first modern video game adaptation of the Cobra anime, letting players fully immerse themselves in the space pirate adventure. It’s headed to Xbox Series X|S on August 26th.

The Knightling

Image courtesy of saber interactive

This open-world adventure from Saber Interactive puts players in the role of an aspiring knight. Armed with only a shield, you travel across Clesseia in search of your missing mentor. The Knightling will be available fr Xbox Series X|S on August 28th.

Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater

Image courtesy of Konami

Another remake from a massive franchise is this updated take on Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater. The classic story and world return, with updated graphics and immersive audio. Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater releases for Xbox Series X|S on August 27th.

Shinobi: Art of Vengeance

Image courtesy of SEGA

The classic 1980s arcade series returns in Shinobi: Art of Vengeance. The 2D platformer will be available on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S starting August 26th.