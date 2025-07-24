One of Steam’s Best Cozy Demos Is Now on PS5 & Xbox (With Switch Coming Soon)

2025 has been a mixed year for cozy gamers. A few hyped games like Pixelshire didn’t quite meet expectations. But we also had gems like Fantasy Life i and the upcoming releases of Tales of the Shire and Witchbrook. Between all the new releases this year, gamers have also gotten a chance to sample some exciting upcoming titles. Among the best cozy demos I’ve personally played on Steam this year is shopkeeping sim Discounty. Underneath the cozy pixel art vibes, something slightly more sinister lurks, making this game more than meets the eye. And today, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S owners can finally check out the Discounty demo for themselves!

This highly anticipated cozy game comes from Danish developer Crinkle Cut Games and publisher PQube. PQube already has quite a stellar record of publishing beloved cozy games like Potion Permit and Cat Quest, and now, Discounty will join its portfolio.

Screenshot by Comicbook.com

Discounty is billed as a “supermark sim where capitalism gets personal.” Players step into the role of shopkeeper in the small town of Blomkest, where not everything is quite as it appears. You stock shelves, make trade deals, and work to grow your customer base. But as you do, you start to uncover the secrets lurking in Blomkest. The demo gives players a good sample of the gameplay loop, showing off both the shopkeeping mechanics and the beginnings of Blomkest’s mysteries. Until now, it’s only been available to play for PC via Steam. But console gamers can finally get in on the fun.

The Discounty demo is now available on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S starting on July 24th. The free demo is available in the PS5 and Xbox web stores, giving players a chance to see if this czoy game is the right fit for them. A Nintendo Switch demo is also on the way, with a planned release date of July 31st. So, console gamers of all varieties will be able to try Discounty before they commit to this cozy game with a twist. And if you like it, you can go ahead and pre-order your copy of Discounty right now.

This pixel art shopkeeping sim is set to release on August 21st. It will be available for PlayStation, Xbox, and Switch consoles. If you enjoy the free demo, you can go ahead and pre-order the game now.

Discounty is available to pre-order as a digital edition for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. It’s being offered at a 20% pre-order discount for all platforms. For PC gamers, there will be a matching 20% launch discount when the game goes live on Steam on August 21st.

Screenshot by Comicbook.com

For those who prefer a physical edition for their shelves, Discounty will also have a physical release. You can pre-order the physical copy for Switch or PS5 at major retailers, including Best Buy and Amazon. The digital game costs $19.99, with physical editions priced at $30 for PS5 and $34.99 for Nintendo Switch. To check out options for pre-ordering the game, you can head to the PQube website.

Have you played the Discounty demo on Steam? Will you be trying it out now that it’s on consoles? Let us know in the comments below.