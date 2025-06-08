Every Big Reveal From the Xbox Games Showcase 2025

The future of Xbox will finally be revealed today during the Xbox Games Showcase 2025. This year’s edition of the annual Xbox event is poised to be a pretty big one, as Microsoft has numerous first-party games on the horizon like Fable, Perfect Dark, Gears of War: E-Day, and plenty of others that could be focused on throughout. Beyond this, the Xbox Showcase has become a major venue for third-party publishers to share news on their own upcoming games, which means that there are plenty of surprises we could see from just about any studio around the globe.

Currently, the Xbox Games Showcase is incredibly close to taking place and will begin today, June 8th, at 1pm ET/10am PT. Per usual, Xbox will broadcast the Showcase to its official YouTube and Twitch channels. The runtime of the live stream isn’t yet known, but Xbox has confirmed that a full “Direct” centered around The Outer Worlds 2 will take place at the conclusion of the main show.

If you’re not going to be able to watch the Xbox Games Showcase, though, and would instead like to quickly see everything unveiled during the broadcast, that’s what this article is for. We’ll be updating this page throughout the duration with all of the biggest announcements that happen to come from the Xbox Games Showcase. With that in mind, be sure to bookmark this page or refresh is over time

Ahead of its dedicated portion of the showcase, Xbox kicked off the event by revealing that The Outer Worlds 2 will launch later this year on October 29th.

High on Life 2 Revealed

A sequel to High on Life from Squanch Games is in the works and is set to release later this year. Its first trailer has teased how the follow-up will expand on the core mechanics found in the original.

New Plague Tale Game Shown Off

A new game in the Plague Tale franchise was formally revealed following its previous leak. Dubbed Resonance: A Plague Tale Legacy, the new entry in the series is set to arrive in 2026.

Xbox Partners with ROG on New Handheld

“Introducing the ROG Xbox Ally and ROG Xbox Ally X – two new premium handhelds that combine the power of Xbox with the freedom of Windows 11. This holiday, players can discover another way to play as we combine the power of Xbox with the freedom you expect from Windows 11, created together with ASUS. And this is only the beginning.”

The Blood of Dawnwalker Gets New Trailer

“The Blood of Dawnwalker is the first chapter of Rebel Wolves’ brand new role-playing saga — a single-player open-world dark fantasy action-RPG with a strong focus on story and narrative. Developed on Unreal Engine 5 for Xbox X|S and Xbox PC.”

Super Meat Boy Returning With New 3D Game

“Super Meat Boy, the infamous tough-as-nails platformer, was revealed, IN 3D! Coming to Xbox Series X|S, Xbox PC, and Xbox Cloud.”

Ninja Gaiden 4 has an official release date and will launch on October 21st. Its latest trailer shows off a better look at combat than ever before.

Indiana Jones Getting New DLC

“Discover a breathtaking mystery long-hidden in the depths of Rome. An all new story chapter takes Indiana Jones to the ancient streets of Rome where forgotten catacombs twist into something far more sinister. Indy must outwit a dangerous cult and decipher puzzles designed by emperors to uncover the dark legacy of the Nephilim giants.”

Clockwork Revolution Gets Lengthy New Trailer

Coming in at over five minutes in length, the first gameplay trailer for Clockwork Revolution has been revealed. The next project from developer inExile remains without a release window.

Grounded 2 Revealed by Obsidian

Obsidian is set to release its third game in 2025 with Grounded 2. Much like the original, this sequel will begin in early access and will arrive on July 29th.

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3+4 Gets New Demo Today

Ahead of its release next month, a new demo for Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3+4 has today dropped. The game’s latest trailer also confirmed Bam Margera as a playable character alongside the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

Persona 4 Remake Announced

The much-rumored remake of Persona 4 is real. A launch window has yet to be announced.

Invincible Video Game Revealed

Skybound’s mysterious Invincible game has finally been revealed, and it’s a fighting game. Invincible VS will release in 2026 and will be a 3v3 tag fighter.

Double Fine Reveals New Game, Keeper

“From Lee Petty and Double Fine Productions, Keeper is a story told without words in which a long-forgotten lighthouse is awakened and, joined by a spirited seabird, embarks upon a heartening tale of unlikely companionship and an unexpected journey into realms beyond understanding.”

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 Revealed

To end the Showcase, Activision announced Call of Duty: Black Ops 7. Details on the next Call of Duty entry are still sparse, but it’s presumed to launch later this year.