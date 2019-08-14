Xbox to Feature Gears 5, Ghost Recon, More Games During Gamescom

Microsoft has big plans for its Xbox event at this year’s Gamescom convention with over a dozen games on the docket. Gears 5, Ghost Recon Breakpoint, and other games like Battletoads are among those that’ll be featured during the event in some way or another with these reveals consisting of trailers and gameplay presentations from different parts of these games. All of this is scheduled to begin on August 19th when Microsoft kicks off its live Xbox show.

The trailer above was released on Wednesday to preview some of what Xbox has in store for the event. We see Breakpoint, Gears 5, Empire of Sin, and other games get their own moments in the trailer to indicate what type of presence they’ll have during the event. These reveals will all be wrapped an episode of the Inside Xbox show that’ll be aired live from Cologne, Germany, Microsoft said.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“With the release of Gears 5 less than a month away, Inside Xbox will unveil the game’s Horde Mode!” a post on the Xbox Wire said. “We’ll also premiere nearly a dozen never-before-seen trailers and have big news and reveals on Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint, Destiny 2: Shadowkeep, Wasteland 3, Empire of Sin, Greedfall, The Surge 2, Vigor, Metro Exodus, Blair Witch, Xbox Game Pass, X019, new accessories, and much, much more.”

Along with the Horde Mode in Gears 5, we’ll also see the multiplayer reveal for Breakpoint. A “What’s Next” for Destiny 2: Shadowkeep will take a look at the next steps for the game and there will also be a gameplay presentation for Empire of Sin. Some Xbox Game Pass announcements will also be seen that have been hyped up by the service’s Twitter account, but what those will consist of is unknown.

5DAYSTILGAMESCOM

5DAYSTILGAMESCOM

5DAYSTILGAMESCOM

5DAYSTILGAMESCOM

5DAYSTILGAMESCOM#XboxGC pic.twitter.com/yC3MPg5d6J — Xbox Game Pass (@XboxGamePass) August 14, 2019

This isn’t the only Xbox showcase to look forward to during Gamescom either. During the Gamescom: Opening Night Live show which will take place on the first day of the event, Xbox Game Studios will make an appearance. Hideo Kojima’s Death Stranding is one of the only games that’s been specifically mentioned to make an appearance during that show though, so we’ll have to wait to see what the Xbox studios will be showcasing.