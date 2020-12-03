Wholesome Microsoft Holiday Commercial Puts Dogs in Halo, Microsoft Flight Simulator, and Minecraft

✖

Microsoft put out a new holiday commercial this week to set the mood for the season while showing off some of the most popular games that fall under its umbrella. While the commercial is technically a Microsoft one overall, it features iconic Xbox characters like Master Chief and things like Microsoft Flight Simulator. Most importantly, it has dogs being transported into these games and connecting with their canine friends from home like so many other people have had to do this year.

You can check out the wholesome commercial below if you haven’t had the chance to see it yet. It starts out with a dog named Rufus who’s trying to get the attention of different family members, but they’re all busy with things like Minecraft, Halo games, and Microsoft Teams chats. The dog can’t even get to his next-door buddy with the two having to stare at one another through their windows.

Fortunately for the dogs and everyone who wished the people would give them some attention, they’re able to connect in their dreams through these sorts of Microsoft experiences. We’re treated to in-game versions of dogs piloting planes in Microsoft Flight Simulator, rejoicing over themed Minecraft builds, chatting in Microsoft Teams meetings, and returning grenades to Master Chief in Halo games. A warm “find your joy” message caps off the end of the commercial.

“The holidays are a lot different this year, but that doesn't mean we can't experience joy and connection,” Microsoft said about its new ad. “​Our ad tells the story of Rufus, a dog who can't physically be with his best bud but through his dreams, experiences the joy of togetherness and friendship. Together, they go on an epic adventure into the ​worlds of Minecraft, Halo, Microsoft Teams, and Microsoft Flight Simulator, just like Rufus' humans.”

It’s interesting to see that the Xbox Series X wasn’t a big focus of the commercial, but we’ll probably see more ad space dedicated to that console as we get closer to the holidays. It already got a huge push in October and November with the console launching last month as well before going out of stock through most retailers not long after it became available.