Xbox’s July Update Adds Helpful Game Pass Feature

Xbox One users will soon have the console’s July update gracing their systems now that Microsoft is rolling out the latest batch of content. It’s a relatively light update in terms of what’s included with only two main areas addressed: The Xbox Game Pass subscription service and the Xbox Skill that’s usable with Alexa devices. For anyone who is a subscriber to the Game Pass program though, you’ll notice that you’ve gotten a helpful new feature once you download the update.

Even though it cycles out games occasionally to make room for new ones, the Xbox Game Pass catalog is a vast one that encompasses games of every genre and style. There are so many games there that it might be hard to keep up with which one you want to play next. If this struggle sounds familiar to you or if you’re just someone who likes to keep your virtual collection of games nice and tidy, you can utilize the new “Play later” feature that’s rolling out with the July update.

“Play later enables you to make a list of games from the Xbox Game Pass catalog for you to come back to on your time, making it even easier to find your next game,” a post on the Xbox Wire explained. “Manage your collection from your Xbox console or the Game Pass mobile app and download your games when you’re ready.”

By using this feature, you’ll seldom forget about any games that you at one point wanted to play, so even if a new month brings on a fresh wave of Game Pass games that interest you, you’ll still have your list for reference. Adding them to this list doesn’t protect them from being removed from Game Pass though, so you’ll still have to work your way through your backlog to play them before they’re potentially removed.

While the other feature that’s releasing in the update pertains to the Alexa Skill, it still has something to do with Game Pass. You can ask your Alexa device what’s going on in the world of subscription gaming once this new update is out.

“Have you always wanted to be able to use your voice to find out the latest games in Xbox Game Pass? Good news, so have we!” the post said about the Xbox Skill for Alexa. “The July 2019 Xbox Update introduces the ability to find out what’s new to Xbox Game Pass, what the popular games are, what’s leaving the catalog, and more; simply by asking Alexa. Try saying, ‘Alexa, ask Xbox what’s new on Game Pass?’”

Xbox’s July update is rolling out now for all Xbox One users, so look for it to appear on your console soon.