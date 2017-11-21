Xbox Live Deals With Gold Offers Bargains On Injustice 2, Shadow of War And More

Although Microsoft already has a stellar Black Friday sale going on this week with plenty of game markdowns, that isn’t stopping the company from hosting its usual weekly Deals With Gold sale, in which you can pick up plenty of bargains for dirt cheap.

Amongst the smaller but still significant deals that the company is offering between now and November 28th at 6 AM EDT are Injustice 2, with the standard edition going for $19.99, as well as various versions of Shadow of War and Devolver Digital’s moody shooter Ruiner. There are a few Xbox 360 games for sale as well.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The full list of bargains can be found below, so save up your money and stock up on some great digital games! (Deals marked with an asterisk are exclusive to Xbox Live Gold members.)

Xbox One

Abyss: The Wraits of Eden- 30 percent off

ARK: Scorched Earth- 35 percent off

ARK: Survival Evolved Explorer’s Edition- 30 percent off

ARK: Survival Evolved Season Pass- 25 percent off

Beyond Eyes- 75 percent off

DC Universe Online 1-Month Membership- 25 percent off

DC Universe Online 12-Month Membership- 33 percent off

DC Universe Online 3-Month Membership- 25 percent off

Dex- 67 percent off

DreamBreak- 50 percent off

Grand Prix Rock ‘N Racing- 50 percent off

Injustice 2: Deluxe Edition- 50 percent off

Injustice 2: Standard Edition- 60 percent off

Into the Belly of the Beast- 30 percent off

Mantis Burn Racing- 50 percent off

Middle-Earth: Shadow of War Gold Edition- 30 percent off

Middle-Earth: Shadow of War Silver Edition- 40 percent off

Middle-Earth: Shadow of War- 40 percent off

NBA Playgrounds- 50 percent off

Paladins Founders Pack- 33 percent off

Rocket League Aftershock- 50 percent off

Rocket League Esper- 50 percent off

Rocket League Marauder- 50 percent off

Rocket League Masamune- 50 percent off

Rocket League Proteus- 50 percent off

Rocket League Triton- 50 percent off

Rocket League Vulcan- 50 percent off

Ruiner- 33 percent off

SMITE Ultimate God Pack Bundle- 50 percent off

Sublevel Zero Redux- 50 percent off

Unit 4: Couch Attack Bundle- 15 percent off

Xbox 360

Blood Knights- 75 percent off

God Mode- 80 percent off

Painkiller Hell & Damnation- 90 percent off

Red Faction Armageddon- 85 percent off

Rock of Ages- 80 percent off

The Book of Unwritten Tales 2- 90 percent off

Hurry, these deals won’t last!