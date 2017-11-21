Xbox Live Deals With Gold Offers Bargains On Injustice 2, Shadow of War And More

Although Microsoft already has a stellar Black Friday sale going on this week with plenty of game markdowns, that isn’t stopping the company from hosting its usual weekly Deals With Gold sale, in which you can pick up plenty of bargains for dirt cheap.
Amongst the smaller but still significant deals that the company is offering between now and November 28th at 6 AM EDT are Injustice 2, with the standard edition going for $19.99, as well as various versions of Shadow of War and Devolver Digital’s moody shooter Ruiner. There are a few Xbox 360 games for sale as well.
The full list of bargains can be found below, so save up your money and stock up on some great digital games! (Deals marked with an asterisk are exclusive to Xbox Live Gold members.)
Xbox One
- Abyss: The Wraits of Eden- 30 percent off
- ARK: Scorched Earth- 35 percent off
- ARK: Survival Evolved Explorer’s Edition- 30 percent off
- ARK: Survival Evolved Season Pass- 25 percent off
- Beyond Eyes- 75 percent off
- DC Universe Online 1-Month Membership- 25 percent off
- DC Universe Online 12-Month Membership- 33 percent off
- DC Universe Online 3-Month Membership- 25 percent off
- Dex- 67 percent off
- DreamBreak- 50 percent off
- Grand Prix Rock ‘N Racing- 50 percent off
- Injustice 2: Deluxe Edition- 50 percent off
- Injustice 2: Standard Edition- 60 percent off
- Into the Belly of the Beast- 30 percent off
- Mantis Burn Racing- 50 percent off
- Middle-Earth: Shadow of War Gold Edition- 30 percent off
- Middle-Earth: Shadow of War Silver Edition- 40 percent off
- Middle-Earth: Shadow of War- 40 percent off
- NBA Playgrounds- 50 percent off
- Paladins Founders Pack- 33 percent off
- Rocket League Aftershock- 50 percent off
- Rocket League Esper- 50 percent off
- Rocket League Marauder- 50 percent off
- Rocket League Masamune- 50 percent off
- Rocket League Proteus- 50 percent off
- Rocket League Triton- 50 percent off
- Rocket League Vulcan- 50 percent off
- Ruiner- 33 percent off
- SMITE Ultimate God Pack Bundle- 50 percent off
- Sublevel Zero Redux- 50 percent off
- Unit 4: Couch Attack Bundle- 15 percent off
Xbox 360
- Blood Knights- 75 percent off
- God Mode- 80 percent off
- Painkiller Hell & Damnation- 90 percent off
- Red Faction Armageddon- 85 percent off
- Rock of Ages- 80 percent off
- The Book of Unwritten Tales 2- 90 percent off
Hurry, these deals won’t last!