This Week’s Xbox Live Deals With Gold Offers Bargains On Mega Man, More

By ComicBook.com Staff

Xbox 2

Another week of gaming, another week of saving – that's how it works with Microsoft's weekly Xbox Live Deals With Gold, and it's back for another round with a number of discounts on games.

While there's nothing that stands out overall this week, it's a good opportunity to pick up on some older games for dirt cheap, including Sleeping Dogs: Definitive Edition, the two Mega Man Legacy Collection compilations, and the much appreciated Deux Ex: Mankind Divided game, as well as its Season Pass.

Let's dig in and see what's on sale! These prices are good through Tuesday, October 17th, at 4 AM PDT.

(Games with asterisks indicate exclusive deals for Gold members.)

0comments

Xbox One

Xbox 2

CONTENT TITLE

CONTENT TYPE

DISCOUNT

NOTES

Blood Bowl 2*

Xbox One Game

60%

DWG

Cabela's African Adventures *

Xbox One Game

75%

DWG

Dangerous Golf*

Xbox One Game

50%

DWG

Deus Ex: Mankind Divided – Digital Deluxe Edition*

Xbox One Game

75%

DWG

Deus Ex: Mankind Divided – Season Pass*

Add-On

75%

DWG

Deus Ex: Mankind Divided*

Xbox One Game

75%

DWG

Divinity: Original Sin – Enhanced Edition*

Xbox One Game

67%

DWG

Ginger: Beyond the Crystal*

Xbox One Game

67%

DWG

Hunter's Legacy*

Xbox One Game

50%

DWG

Infinite Minigolf

Xbox One Game

30%

Spotlight

Life is Strange Complete Season (Episodes 1-5)*

Xbox One Game

75%

DWG

Lovers in a Dangerous Spacetime *

Xbox One Game

50%

DWG

Mega Man Legacy Collection 2*

Xbox One Game

33%

DWG

Mega Man Legacy Collection*

Xbox One Game

60%

DWG

MONOPOLY PLUS*

Xbox One Game

50%

DWG

MXGP2*

Xbox One Game

60%

DWG

OlliOlli2: XL Edition*

Xbox One Game

75%

DWG

Q.U.B.E: Director's Cut*

Xbox One Game

75%

DWG

Sleeping Dogs Definitive Edition*

Xbox One Game

75%

DWG

Surf World Series*

Xbox One Game

33%

DWG

Thief*

Xbox One Game

75%

DWG

Tour de France 2017*

Xbox One Game

60%

DWG

Trackmania Turbo*

Xbox One Game

60%

DWG

UNO*

Xbox One Game

50%

DWG

X-Morph: Defense*

Xbox One Game

33%

DWG

Unfortunately, no Xbox 360 deals have been listed as of yet, because they haven't gone live. We'll update this page once they do!

prev
Start the Conversation

of