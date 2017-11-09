This Week’s Xbox Live Deals With Gold Offers Bargains On Mega Man, More

Another week of gaming, another week of saving – that's how it works with Microsoft's weekly Xbox Live Deals With Gold, and it's back for another round with a number of discounts on games.

While there's nothing that stands out overall this week, it's a good opportunity to pick up on some older games for dirt cheap, including Sleeping Dogs: Definitive Edition, the two Mega Man Legacy Collection compilations, and the much appreciated Deux Ex: Mankind Divided game, as well as its Season Pass.

Let's dig in and see what's on sale! These prices are good through Tuesday, October 17th, at 4 AM PDT.

(Games with asterisks indicate exclusive deals for Gold members.)