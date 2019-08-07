Gaming

Xbox Live Down and Experiencing Issues For Second Day In A Row

For the second day in a row, Xbox Live is experiencing issues and is down for some players across […]

By

For the second day in a row, Xbox Live is experiencing issues and is down for some players across the world. At the moment, the outage isn’t universal, but it’s patchy and impacting players in different regions, from South America to parts of North America. The main issue seems to involve players unable to sign-in to their accounts, and thus play their games linked with said accounts. In other words, some players can’t play any of their games. Microsoft is aware of the issue, and is working on a solution as we speak. Further, improvements seem to be slowly but surely coming in, so there’s a good chance that while it may have not been working for you a couple hours ago, it could be fine now.

Of course, you can also keep an eye on the official Xbox Live status page, which is unique to your region and fills you in on what players in your region may be having issues with.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Again, it appears services are returning to normal, but it may take time. That said, this also started to happen yesterday, and then things started getting dicey again. We’ll be sure to keep you updated as we learn more.

Tagged:
, ,

Related Posts