Xbox Live Down and Experiencing Issues For Second Day In A Row

For the second day in a row, Xbox Live is experiencing issues and is down for some players across the world. At the moment, the outage isn’t universal, but it’s patchy and impacting players in different regions, from South America to parts of North America. The main issue seems to involve players unable to sign-in to their accounts, and thus play their games linked with said accounts. In other words, some players can’t play any of their games. Microsoft is aware of the issue, and is working on a solution as we speak. Further, improvements seem to be slowly but surely coming in, so there’s a good chance that while it may have not been working for you a couple hours ago, it could be fine now.

We’re seeing improvement with signing into Xbox accounts on multiple devices now, so feel free to give it another try! Thanks for reporting this to us. As always, we’re here & listening. https://t.co/zO56sd0kVo — Xbox Support (@XboxSupport) August 7, 2019

Of course, you can also keep an eye on the official Xbox Live status page, which is unique to your region and fills you in on what players in your region may be having issues with.

Xbox is being really slow and isn’t starting up, connecting to Xbox live or opening any apps. Also can’t remember my EA login so I need a bit of help just so I can open fifa. @xboxuk @XboxSupport @Xbox @EASPORTSFIFA @OriginInsider — Louis Smith-Howes (@lsmith_howes) August 7, 2019

I wake up to seeing Xbox Live is still having issues. Maybe they knew that kids went back to school today so they shut down the servers. Microsoft ain’t slick lol — KidProdigy 🤟🏾🕺🏾🕹 (@DeadlyBeast205) August 7, 2019

Why does Xbox live gotta be down on my day off..🙄 — Jake Spanbauer (@fuckjake69) August 7, 2019

Me: Imma play some Xbox after a long day of school. Xbox live: pic.twitter.com/YRc9VjLDbA — Alex Calderon (@dontsleeponme_2) August 6, 2019

I’m so shocked to hear that @XboxSupport is having issues! Feels like just yesterday Xbox live was down… oh wait that’s right it was just yesterday pic.twitter.com/whKtFwmM0X — ashlie ❃ (@actuallypage) August 7, 2019

Again, it appears services are returning to normal, but it may take time. That said, this also started to happen yesterday, and then things started getting dicey again. We’ll be sure to keep you updated as we learn more.