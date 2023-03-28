Xbox Backwards Compatible Game Shuts Down Online Services

An Xbox 360 and PS3-era game that's been playable on modern Xbox consoles via backward compatibles no longer supports its online services. The game in question has already been delisted, so there's been no option to buy the game digitally for quite some time, but only today did EA shut down its online services on Xbox 360, Xbox One, and PS3. The game in question is Shadows of the Damned, which is thankfully an offline game with only minor online elements.

For those unfamiliar with Shadows of the Damned, it debuted on June 11, 2011 via publisher EA and developer Grasshopper Manufacture, the latter being best known for the No More Heroes series. A result of collaboration between Goichi Suda (No More Heroes, Killer7, Lollipop Chainsaw) and Shinki Mikami (Resident Evil, Dino Crisis, The Evil Within), Shadows of the Damned is an action-adventure game with horror elements. It garnered a 77 on Metacritic when it was released. As for how well it sold, we don't know, but the lack of information suggests it sold lightly.

"Shadows of the Damned follows a demon hunter named Garcia Hotspur deep into a re-imagining of hell where he must rescue the love of his life by defeating the armies of darkness with the power of the light," reads an official blurb about the game. "Shadows of the Damned delivers shocking and unique gameplay experiences that includes over-the-top action, grandiose boss battles, demented puzzles, grotesque enemies, heart-pounding moments and psychotic imagery. Working his way through the City of the Damned to get his love back, Garcia is aided by Johnson a former demon with the ability to transform into an array of vicious weapons, Garcia will rip apart the horrific forces of the underworld to protect what he loves most.Throughout the game players must utilize the power of the light to fight the army of the dark in unique light versus darkness gameplay that will forever change the way gamers perceive puzzles, combat, and action.Brace yourself for one hell of a trip to the city of the damned."

