Xbox Games With Gold Reveals April's Free Games

Microsoft has revealed the free games Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S users subscribed to Games With Gold will get for the month of April 2021. Like last month, and many before it, Xbox Live Gold subscribers are getting four games, and in this case, it's two Xbox One games and two Xbox 360 games. Unfortunately, there are still no Xbox Series X/S games on offer, but all four games are playable on both machines thanks to backward compatibility.

As always, these games will be available for free at different times, with the first two going free on April 1. According to Microsoft, this month's offering includes $130 worth of games, but that's assuming you're playing the full asking price for the games below, which nobody is doing in 2021.

Below, you can read more about each game, courtesy of Xbox:

Vikings: Wolves of Midgard: Journey to the shores of Midgard, a world based on mythology with a fantasy twist. Join a notorious band of Viking warriors and take up the fight against the fearsome Jotan and the beasts of Ragnarok. Master mighty weapons including sword and shield, two-handed hammers, axes, and bows, and vanquish the fiendish creatures of Fimbulwinter which threatens to end all life.

Normally $39.99 -- Available April 1 to 30

Truck Racing Championship: Take the wheel behind giant 5-ton, 1,000 horsepower semi-trucks in a completely new racing experience. Featuring all the unique challenges of the European Truck Racing Championship, drive 45 different vehicles in 14 worldwide circuits. Consider the weight of the truck when cornering, monitor tire wear, and find the best tactics to win the race.

Normally $59.99 -- Available April 16 to May 15

Dark Void: Step into the Void, a sinister parallel world full of hostile aliens and deep mystery. Dark Void showcases powerful weapons, where a combination of ground-based combat and jetpack-powered dogfights bring a thrilling dynamic. Experience the seamless transition between fight and flight in this epic adventure.

Normally $14.99 -- Available April 1 to 15

Hard Corps: Uprising: Play the retro run-and-gun action title, Hard Corps: Uprising. Write your own legend in the grueling trenches of Arcade mode or upgrade and build up your soldier in Rising mode, where only the best of the best can survive and achieve ultimate victory.

Normally $14.99 -- Available April 16 to 30

Xbox Live Gold is available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox 360, with its popular rate coming in the form of a 12-month subscription that runs at $60. For more coverage on the service and all things Xbox, click here.