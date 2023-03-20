Xbox Live Gold Subscribers Surprised With Free RPG

Xbox Live Gold subscribers on Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X have been surprised with a new free RPG, courtesy of Games With Gold. In addition to March's free Xbox Live Gold games, Gold subscribers have an extra free game this month, courtesy of Xbox GWG Korea. And you don't need to have a Korean account or to change your region to download it. You should be able to just login into your account and use the link below, provided by Wario64, to claim and download it. That said, like every free game offered up through Games Wit Gold, this is a limited-time offer and requires an active subscription to play. If your subscription lapses, you will lose access to the title, Astria Ascending.

Developed by Artisan Studios and published by Dear Villagers, Astria Ascending debuted back on September 30, 2021 via PC, Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. Upon release, it garnered slightly underhwleming reviews, with Metacritic scores ranging from 62 to 68, depending on the platform.

The user reviews for the game are even more underwhelming though. On Steam, the game boasts a "Mixed" User Review rating, with only 54 percent of 199 user reviews rating the game postively. Across both critic and consumer reviews, the positives seem to be the game's art, animation work, and unique design. However, not everyone likes the game's unique design. Combine this with substantial story criticisms and random game-breaking issues, and many suggest the JRPG is worth passing on.

Astria Ascending is available on Xbox GWG Korea (login with your Gold account to claim) https://t.co/DHZiufS6s7 pic.twitter.com/EA6rHl7vd6 — Wario64 (@Wario64) March 15, 2023

"Explore a vast world on the brink of chaos in a mature, emotional JRPG," reads an official elevator pitch of the JRPG. "Experience an epic story with rewarding, turn-based combat and expansive customization rendered in glorious 4K hand-drawn visuals."

