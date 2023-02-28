Free Xbox Games with Gold for March 2023 Revealed

Xbox revealed March's free Xbox Games with Gold for Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers this week with an added bonus available next month. Instead of sticking with he usually two-per-month deal when it comes to these free Xbox games, Xbox has instead opted to give away three games for the month of March. This reveal comes not long after PlayStation revealed its free PlayStation Plus games for March, so now that Xbox's free offerings are out, we'll see the inevitable comparisons between the two that happen each month as people try to determine which platform got the better deal.

The three free Xbox games available for the Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultiamte subscribers next month are Trüberbrook, Sudden Strike 4 – Complete collection, and Lamentum. As usual, those free games look to encompass a number of genres and interests ranging from horror to sci-fi to RTS games.

The dates for each of the three free gams set to be available next month can be found below:

Free Xbox Games with Gold for March

Trüberbrook: Available March 1 to 31

Sudden Strike 4 – Complete Collection: Available March 1 to March 31

Lamentum: Available March 16 to April 15

Of those three games, Sudden Strike 4 – Complete Collection has the highest review score in the Xbox marketplace, though it's worth pointing out that Lamentum doesn't have enough reviews in the store to give it an average score. You can find out more about that game below:

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and Xbox Live Gold members can enjoy Trüberbrook, Sudden Strike 4 – Complete Collection, and Lamentum as part of March's Games with Gold! Details here: https://t.co/y1w2f8BZ4J — Xbox Wire (@XboxWire) February 28, 2023

"Delve deep into nightmare-fueled madness. How far would you go to save the one you love? For young aristocrat Victor Hartwell the cost to save his ailing wife might be unthinkable. Explore the mystery and encounter horrific creatures. Who will you choose to trust? How will you ever hope to survive? Spending one night in Grau Hill Mansion may be the last night you ever see."

PlayStation's free games for March were revealed just prior to this during a State of Play event, a new way of announcing games for PlayStation which probably won't be the common practice moving forward. Battlefield 2042 headlined those free offerings with Minecraft Dungeons and Code Vein backing it up.

March's free Xbox Games with Gold games will start rolling out on March 1st, so you've still got time to download this month's free Xbox games if you haven't already.