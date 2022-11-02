Xbox Live Users Hit With Bizarre Issues

Xbox Live users are experiencing a bizarre issue where they can't access their friend list. Xbox Live is one of the most popular gaming services out there, especially since it helped popularize online gaming for consoles back in the early 2000s. Over time, it has evolved in a massive way, allowing players to curate a friends list of hundreds of people, create parties, share videos and pictures, and much more. It's a vital piece of Xbox and if you're playing games on the Microsoft-owned platform, it's highly likely you have an account there. Xbox Live has even stretched to other platforms like PC and Nintendo Switch for select titles.

However, it's prone to issues from time to time as well. Users across social media platforms like Twitter and Reddit are reporting that their Xbox Live friends lists are disappearing from their menus. ComicBook.com can verify these claims as we were only able to see three friends total out of what should've been a hundred on one writer's profile. Even for those that can see their friends, they're being met with empty profiles. It's simply just greyed out profiles with no names, images, or options to interact with that person so you can't join their party or invite them. Others are seeing other bizarre things, but the point is, friends lists are bugged right now. It's a bit messy, but Xbox has updated the Xbox Status page and confirmed that it's aware of the problem. The company is working to resolve this matter, but it's unclear just how long it will take.

Either way, this issue is temporary and you should monitor the situation. Hopefully the matter will be fixed by the end of the night so people can play with their friends before going to bed. Xbox is typically pretty quick to address these matters, based on past incidents, but there's no way of telling just how long it may take for the platform holder to fix this siutation.

Are you experiencing any issues with Xbox Live right now? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.