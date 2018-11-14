Xbox’s November Update Is Adding Keyboard and Mouse Support Today

Microsoft’s Xbox update for November is rolling out today with mouse and keyboard support now being added for select games.

The feature is one that players have requested for some time, but the games that it’ll be enabled for will depend on the game developers’ discretion. When the announcement for the support of the PC peripherals was shared in September, Microsoft stressed that the feature would be available “on a title-by-title basis.”

Recapping an announcement made during Xbox’s X018 event, Xbox’s Major Nelson said Fortnite would be the first game to support the feature with several other titles following it either this month or in the future.

“Announced at X018, Fortnite will be one of the first titles to support mouse and keyboard input, matchmaking players using the same input together with one another to ensure a fair and fun experience for everyone,” Major Nelson’s update said. “Fortnite’s support for keyboard and mouse launches alongside previously announced Warframe via today’s update, with Bomber Crew, Deep Rock Galactic, Strange Brigade, Vermintide 2, War Thunder and X-Morph Defense adding support in November, and Children of Morta, DayZ, Minion Master, Moonlighter, Vigor, Warface, and Wargroove adding support in the future.”

The November 2018 Xbox Update arrives today with mouse and keyboard support for Xbox One, updates to Xbox Skill for Cortana and Alexa, the Amazon Music app and improved search. Check out the blog for more details //t.co/7sKoJe8itO pic.twitter.com/wSnoMnqH6W — Larry Hryb (@majornelson) November 14, 2018

Microsoft said most keyboards and mice would work with the Xbox One games that support the feature, but a partnership with Razer will lead to devices designed specifically for the console. More information on those devices is said to be revealed at The International Consumer Electronics Show in January.

“Additionally, we’re partnering with Razer to offer gamers a premiere mouse and keyboard experience through an all new Razer-created ‘Designed for Xbox’ mouse and keyboard. Built from the ground up for gaming on Xbox One and Windows 10, it will come equipped with a dedicated Xbox key, and support for the new Xbox Dynamic Lighting capability – enabling immersive game-controlled lighting effects.”

Other features aside from the keyboard and mouse support were included in the November update such as improved support for the Xbox Skill that’s found through Cortana and Alexa-enabled devices. The Amazon Music app is also coming to the Xbox One in the update with the console’s Xbox Assist feature being updated as well to provide better search results.

