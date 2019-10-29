Xbox One Reveals New Limited-Edition Controller

Microsoft has revealed a brand-new Xbox One controller that will, unfortunately, only be available in limited quantities. In fact, according to Microsoft, it will be its most limited-run controller to date, with only 1,000 units being made. The controller in question is dubbed the DPM X019 Aquabrush Xbox Controller, which has been made for X019 this year on November, Xbox’s big Xbox-themed event it has each year that is essentially a celebration of all things Xbox. Further, there’s normally some notable announcements made during the show.

The controller will release on November 14 at 2 p.m. PST, directly after the X019 episode of Inside Xbox. It will cost $100. In other words, it will be a bit more expensive than the normal Xbox One controller. Meanwhile, it will be available in the following online Microsoft Stores: Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lichenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. In addition to being available online, the controller will be available at the event in London.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Exclusively available for #X019 from November 14, say hello to the limited run DPM X019 Aquabrush Xbox Controller. Find out how you can get your hands on one 👉: https://t.co/4wee8r0s5Y pic.twitter.com/97T4BGihCH — Xbox (@Xbox) October 28, 2019

“Designed in collaboration with DPM Studio, this controller features the Aquabrush print – a custom camouflage that was made exclusively for X019,” writes Microsoft of the controller. “Aquabrush is inspired by the traditional 1950’s lizard-brushstroke camouflage and the River Thames in London. The design brings together the origins of artistry in camouflage design and the celebration of the rich culture of the U.K., subtly integrating iconic landmarks in London and a section of the River Thames with the hallmark maharishi dragon.”

Like all Xbox One controllers, this will be compatible with all Xbox One consoles and include features such as the 3.5mm stereo headset jack. In other words, it’s like all other standard Xbox One controllers, but obviously with an unusual design.

For more news, rumors, leaks, media, and information on the Xbox One, be sure to peep all of our previous and extensive coverage of the console — and all things related to it — by clicking right here.