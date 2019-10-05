Former Xbox One Exclusive Actually Runs Better on Nintendo Switch

The Xbox One may be considerably more powerful than the Nintendo Switch, but a former Xbox One exclusive actually runs better on the Nintendo console. More specifically, critically-acclaimed 2015 game Ori and the Blind Forrest, which Xbox published, recent came to the Nintendo Switch, ending its time as an Xbox One console exclusive. That said, if you’re looking to play the metroidvania game on console, well you should do it on the Nintendo Switch. Why? Because it doesn’t run as well on the Xbox One as it does on the Nintendo console.

As many have noted, Ori and the Blind Forrest is a better experience on the Nintendo Switch, which is something game director Thomas Mahler recently confirmed, noting that while Ori’s sprites are animated at 30fps on Xbox One and PC, they are actually 60fps on Nintendo Switch. According to the director, this is simply due to optimization.

“Keep in mind that we’ve been working with our engine for a good 10 years now and went through multiple releases and a sequel now,” said Mahler while speaking about the game’s performance on Switch on a popular video game forum. “A lot of the optimizations we did for Will of the Wisps (the 2020-bound sequel) ended up in the Blind Forest version for Switch, so that was a nice side-effect.

“Another thing people maybe don’t notice immediately is that Ori’s sprites were animated at 30fps on Xbox One and PC, but for Switch we were actually able to update the animations to 60fps due to all the optimizations, so technically Ori actually even animates a bit smoother on Switch than on the other platforms.”

So, as you can see time and optimization allowed for Ori and the Blind Forrest to improve, which makes sense. Interestingly, Mahler also seemingly confirms the sequel — which is set to release on February 11, 2020 via the Xbox One and PC — will run at 60fps. At least that’s what you’d assume based off Mahler’s above statement.

