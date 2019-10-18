Xbox One Makes 3 Games Free-to-Play for This Weekend

This week, Microsoft — in collaboration with Ubisoft and Paradox Interactive — has made not one, not two, but three Xbox One Games free-to-play for a limited time. More specifically, one popular looter-shooter from the former French publisher and two strategy games from the latter Swedish publisher are free-to-play on Xbox One this weekend. In even more concise words, Tom Clancy’s The Division 2, Stellaris, and Age of Wonders: Planetfall are free-to-play until October 20. And that’s it. There’s no strings attached, other than that you have to be a Xbox Live Gold member, which most Xbox One players already are.

Now, it’s important to note, these are just free trials, not free downloads. So, once the trial period is over — aka once October 20 is over — you won’t be able to play any of the three games if you downloaded them during this period. However, if you decide to cop them, all of your progress will carry over. Further, each title is on sale during the promotion. Below, you can read more about each game.

Xbox Live Gold members, play The Division 2 (@TheDivisionGame), Age of Wonders: Planetfall (@APlanetfall), and Stellaris: Console Edition (@StellarisGame) for free until 20 October with this weekend’s Free Play Days Event, plus each title is on sale https://t.co/xqPyocShmP pic.twitter.com/wJiv0u7eLz — 🅻🅰🆁🆁🆈 ☁ 🅷🆁🆈🅱 (@majornelson) October 17, 2019

Stellaris: “Get ready to explore, discover and interact with a multitude of species as you journey among the stars. Forge a galactic empire by sending out science ships to survey and explore, while construction ships build stations around newly discovered planets. Discover buried treasures and galactic wonders as you spin a direction for your society, creating limitations and evolutions for your explorers. Alliances will form and wars will be declared.”

Ages of Wonder: Planetfall: “Emerge from the cosmic dark age of a fallen galactic empire to build a new future for your people. Age of Wonders: Planetfall is the new strategy game from Triumph Studios, creators of the critically acclaimed Age of Wonders series, bringing all the exciting tactical turn-based combat and in-depth empire building of its predecessors to space in an all-new, sci-fi setting.”

Tom Clancy’s The Division 2: “Washington D.C. is on the brink of collapse. Lawlessness and instability threaten our society, and rumours of a coup in the Capitol are only amplifying the chaos. All active Division agents are desperately needed to save the city before it’s too late. In Tom Clancy’s The Division 2, the fate of the free world is on the line. Lead a team of elite agents into a post-pandemic Washington DC to restore order and prevent the collapse of the city.”

