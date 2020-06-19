Popular Xbox Game Made Free Out of Nowhere

✖

Xbox, out of nowhere, has made a popular game free to download for all Xbox One users. Each week, a smattering of new games release on Xbox One. However, buying new releases can be expensive. That said, if you're gaming on a budget, then you'll be happy to know that Injustice: Gods Among Us is currently available to download for free. And thanks to backwards compatibility, all Xbox One users can enjoy the game with a few enhancements made possible by the additional power of the current Xbox console.

At the moment of publishing, it's unclear why the game has been made free, but it's possible it's a mistake. In other words, be sure to hop on it sooner rather than later. It's free at the moment of publishing, but it may not be free for much longer.

It's also possible Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment is planning on making the game free on multiple platforms. Earlier this year, it made a LEGO game free, and the day before, around a similar time, it was actually made free early on Xbox. So, this could be another example of this.

Interestingly, much of the game's DLC has also been made free, suggesting this is not a mistake, but again, right now, there's no way of confirming this.

It's also worth noting that Xbox Live Gold is NOT required. This free download is available for all Xbox users, and once downloaded, it's yours to keep forever.

Injustice: Gods Among Us (XBO BC/X360) is free on XBL https://t.co/vZCaIpNaE7 no Gold required pic.twitter.com/bk8zxOxK4U — Wario64 (@Wario64) June 19, 2020

Below, you can read more about the fighting game, which debuted back in 2013:

"What if our greatest heroes became our greatest threat? Injustice: Gods Among Us introduces a bold new franchise to the fighting game genre from NetherRealm Studios, creators of Mortal Kombat. Featuring DC Comics icons such as Batman, The Joker, Green Lantern, The Flash, Superman and Wonder Woman, the latest title from the award-winning studio presents a deep original story. Heroes and villains will engage in epic battles on a massive scale in a world where the line between good and evil has been blurred."

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.