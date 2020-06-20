Warner Bros. Makes Popular PS4, Xbox, and PC Game Free for Limited Time

✖

Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment has made one of its popular PS4, Xbox, and PC games free to download for a very limited time. More specifically, the official WB Games Twitter account took to the social media platform today to announce that for a limited time PS4, Xbox One, and PC players can download Injustice: Gods Among Us for free until June 25.

The WB Games tweet doesn't reveal why the game is being made free, but it does feature a hashtag encouraging PS4, Xbox One, and PC players to stay and play at home amidst this coronavirus pandemic, suggesting some type of "play at home" initiative is at work.

That said, if you don't own the popular fighting game, you can download it for free until June 25. After this date, it will return to its normal price. However, if you download the game before this, not only do you get to try it out for free, but keep the copy forever.

Be a hero while playing with friends and family. Injustice: Gods Among Us is available for free now on @Xbox, @PlayStation, and PC until June 25! #playathome #playtogether

For those that don't know: Injustice: Gods Among Us is a fighting game that debuted back in 2013 via NetherRealm Studios, the studio best known for the Mortal Kombat series. At the time, not only did the game sell and review well, but it won quite a number of rewards, mostly for being the best fighting game that year. And thus, surprising no one, a sequel was released in May 2017, and it's believed a third entry is currently in development, though this hasn't been confirmed.

Below, you can read more about the game, courtesy of an official pitch from WB Games itself:

"What if our greatest heroes became our greatest threat? Injustice: Gods Among Us introduces a bold new franchise to the fighting game genre from NetherRealm Studios, creators of Mortal Kombat. Featuring DC Comics icons such as Batman, The Joker, Green Lantern, The Flash, Superman and Wonder Woman, the latest title from the award-winning studio presents a deep original story. Heroes and villains will engage in epic battles on a massive scale in a world where the line between good and evil has been blurred."

