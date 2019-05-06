Xbox Teases Something Game of Thrones Related

The official Xbox Twitter account is teasing something Game of Thrones related, but at the moment, it’s unclear what exactly the tease is for. Less than an hour ago, Xbox Tweeted out a short video that starts with fire and ends with a shot of the Targaryen sigil. And that’s it. Meanwhile, an equally ambiguous caption accompanies the tweet of, “And now your wait begins.” As you can see, there’s not much to go off of, but Xbox fans are convinced it’s either a tease for a new Game of Thrones title or a custom Xbox One console.

Of course, posting such an equivocal tweet just to tease a custom Xbox One seems a bit overkill, but Xbox has been releasing quite a few custom consoles lately, including some pretty over-the-top Godzilla ones. So it’s quite possible a custom Game of Thrones console with the Targayren sigil is in the pipeline. The more exciting possibility though is that this is for a new Game of Thrones game.

And now your wait begins.

Stay tuned. pic.twitter.com/gfnM1vtAEO — Xbox (@Xbox) May 6, 2019

As you may know, a report surfaced earlier this year that George R.R. Martin is making a new game with the developer of Dark Souls, FromSoftware. And while I can confirm that this is true, I haven’t heard anything about it being an official Game of Thrones project. It could be though, and this could be what this tease is referring to. It’s unlikely, but it’s possible.

Whatever the case, Microsoft has the attention of Game of Thrones fans. Unfortunately, it may keep them waiting for awhile.

Anyway, as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think or hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. What do you think this new tease is for? A custom console, a new Game of Thrones game, or something else?

