Former PSP Exclusive Stealth Released on Xbox One and Xbox Game Pass

A former PSP exclusive game has been stealth released on Xbox One and is also now available via Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. Unlike PlayStation’s most recent portable machine, the PlayStation Vita, the PSP was a success, but it wasn’t because of an impressive lineup of exclusive games. It had some killer exclusives, but that wasn’t the key selling point. One compelling exclusive it did have though, at least for a little bit until it came to mobile phones, was Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc. If you haven’t booted up the Microsoft Store on Xbox One or peeped the Xbox Game Pass library today, you probably don’t know that Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc is now available on Xbox One. It’s not natively available on Xbox Series X, and there’s no word of this changing, but it can be played on both the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S via backward compatibility.

The former PSP exclusive debuted back in 2010, but only in Japan. Two years later, it came to mobile phones, but again only in Japan. The game didn’t come west until it was ported to PlayStation Vita in 2013. Since then, it has come to PC, PS4, and Nintendo Switch.

The game was developed and published by Spike pre its merger with Chunsoft. Being a visual novel, it failed to take the world by storm, but it found an audience and the series lives to this day.

“Hope’s Peak Academy is home to Japan’s best and brightest high school students-the beacons of hope for the future,” reads an official pitch of the game. “But that hope suddenly dies when Makoto Naegi and his classmates find themselves imprisoned in the school, cut off from the outside world and subject to the whims of a strange, murderous little bear named Monokuma. He pits the students against each other, promising freedom to anyone who can murder a fellow classmate and get away with it. It’s up to you to find out who Monokuma really is, and why you’ve been taken from the world you once knew. But be careful what you wish for-sometimes there’s nothing more deadly than the truth…”

