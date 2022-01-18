Xbox Game Pass Will Receive a Ton of Activision Blizzard Games Following Acquisition

Microsoft broke everyone’s brains this morning when it announced that it would be purchasing Activision Blizzard to the tune of $68.7B. The move is an unprecedented one for a number of reasons, but once closed, it means that a number of franchises including Call of Duty, Diablo, Overwatch, and World of Warcraft will belong to Xbox. As such, Xbox head Phil Spencer revealed today that many games associated with these properties will end up coming to Xbox Game Pass in due time.

Outlined on Xbox’s website this morning that announced the deal, Spencer said that Xbox Game Pass will be getting an injection of titles from Activision and Blizzard down the road. “Upon close, we will offer as many Activision Blizzard games as we can within Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass, both new titles and games from Activision Blizzard’s incredible catalog,” Spencer said. “We also announced today that Game Pass now has more than 25 million subscribers. As always, we look forward to continuing to add more value and more great games to Game Pass.”

As Spencer states, these new titles in question won’t be coming to Xbox Game Pass until Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard becomes official. When it comes to a date for that to happen, well, we currently do not know. Microsoft at this point in time has only said that the deal should close in the company’s 2023 fiscal year. To better outline when that begins, FY2023 for Microsoft will begin on April 1, 2022, and then wraps up on March 31, 2023. So at any point between those dates is when we could begin to see Xbox Game Pass receive these new Activision Blizzard titles. We’ll keep you in the loop on this situation as we move forward here on ComicBook.com.

