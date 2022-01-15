Xbox Makes One of 2009’s Highest-Rated Games Free

Xbox is giving Xbox Live Gold subscribers on Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X one of 2009’s highest-rated games for free for a limited time or, more specifically, until the end of the month. In 2009, gamers were treated to games like Bayonetta, Borderlands, Dragon Age: Origins, Demon’s Souls, Minecraft, Infamous, Just Dance, and Batman: Arkham Asylum. It was a landmark year for gaming. In 2009 Space Invaders Infinity Gene was also released by Taito Corporation and Square Enix. And despite the competition, it finished the year as one of 2009’s highest-rated games, earning a 91 on Metacritic.

As always, once downloaded, the game is yours to keep and play as much as you want as long as you maintain an active subscription. If your subscription expires, you will lose access to every game downloaded for “free” through the subscription service.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Below, you can read more about the game and check out a trailer:

“Space Invaders, the game that defined video games for generations, is back with a new twist! The game starts off looking like the classic Space Invaders, but as you play through the game, it evolves. Unlock new stages, new power-ups, and new features. The full game features a total of 143 stages from both Normal Mode and the breathtaking Challenge Mode where stages change with each playthrough. You can even blast your way through unique stages evolved from your very own music! Compete against other players from all around the world in real-time with the appropriately named Real Time Rankings! Space Invaders Infinity Gene is the pinnacle of outer space shooting action! The more you play, the more the game evolves!”

In addition to Space Invaders Infinity Gene, Aground, an Xbox One game, can now be downloaded for free if you’re an Xbox Live Gold subscription until February 15.

For more coverage on all things Xbox — including the latest news, the latest rumors and leaks, and the latest speculation — click here or peep the links right below: