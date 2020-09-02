Xbox One Makes 3 Games Free for Some Players

Microsoft has made not one, not two, but three Xbox One games free for some Xbox Live Gold members. More specifically, Xbox Live Gold subscribers, via Games with Gold, have three games to download: two Xbox One titles and one Xbox 360. Of the three games, two are only free until September 15, however, the other is available to download for free until September 30. Unfortunately, this offer is limited to Xbox Live Gold, so if you're not a subscriber to this service, all three games are currently their normal price.

As always, once downloaded, the games are yours to keep and play as long as you maintain an active subscription to Xbox Live Gold. If your subscription lapses, your access to these games will disappear until you subscribe back up.

Below, you can read more about all three games, as well as check out trailers for each game as well: