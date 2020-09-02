Xbox One Makes 3 Games Free for Some Players
Microsoft has made not one, not two, but three Xbox One games free for some Xbox Live Gold members. More specifically, Xbox Live Gold subscribers, via Games with Gold, have three games to download: two Xbox One titles and one Xbox 360. Of the three games, two are only free until September 15, however, the other is available to download for free until September 30. Unfortunately, this offer is limited to Xbox Live Gold, so if you're not a subscriber to this service, all three games are currently their normal price.
As always, once downloaded, the games are yours to keep and play as long as you maintain an active subscription to Xbox Live Gold. If your subscription lapses, your access to these games will disappear until you subscribe back up.
Below, you can read more about all three games, as well as check out trailers for each game as well:
THE DIVISION
About: "After a deadly pandemic sweeps through New York, it's up to Agents to save what remains. Complete missions, explore the Dark Zone, and fight back enemy factions alone or with 3 friends. Experience a full endgame offering you new PvP and PvE modes."
Platform: Xbox One
Availability: Until September 30prevnext
OVERRIDE: MECH CITY BRAWL
About: No gears, no glory! Control gigantic robots and duke it out in this 3D mech brawler! Epic battles await in local and online Versus mode, 4-player Co-op – where each player controls one part of a mech – and a single-player game mode. Each mech has its own gameplay style, special moves, and finishers.
Platform: Xbox One
Availability: Until September 15prevnext
DE BLOB 2
About: In de Blob 2 Comrade Black and the Inkies are back with a whole new plot to rid the world of color. Set off on an action-packed color adventure where custom paints, patterns, and music bring the world to life. De Blob 2 is a creative evolution driven by your imagination.0comments
Platform: Xbox 360
Availability: Until September 15prev
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.