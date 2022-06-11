GameStop Makes Some of the Best Xbox Games as Cheap as $1

Some of the best Xbox games -- across the OG Xbox, the Xbox 360, and the Xbox One -- are currently dirt cheap, courtesy of GameStop. The catch is that most of the deals are for pre-owned copies of these games, which means if you prefer your Xbox games to have that brand-new smell, then all of the deals below will do nothing for you. If you can look past the condition of the games though, there are some incredible deals to be had, including on games that are becoming harder and harder to find. Interestingly, making up the bulk of the list are Bethesda games, which have been going on sale at an increasing rate. Meanwhile, Konami, 2K, Bungie, Ubisoft, and BioWare are also represented. That said, every deal below is a limited-time offer, which means by the time you're reading this, the deals may have expired or changed. Below, you can check out every deal, which includes the game title, a trailer, pricing information, a description, and a link to its unique GameStop listing.

Gears 5 - $2.99 About: "From one of gaming's most acclaimed sagas, Gears is bigger than ever. With all-out war descending, Kait Diaz breaks away to uncover her connection to the enemy and discovers the true danger to Sera – herself."

Prey - $4.99 About: "In Prey, you awaken aboard Talos I, a space station orbiting the moon in the year 2032. You are the key subject of an experiment meant to alter humanity forever – but things have gone terribly wrong. The space station has been overrun by hostile aliens and you are now being hunted."

NBA 2K Playgrounds 2 - $0.99 About: "NBA arcade action is back with NBA 2K Playgrounds 2! The sequel to the original smash hit takes street balling to the next level with a massive roster of current and retired NBA players, improved online matchmaking with dedicated servers, four-player online matches, three-point contests, new playgrounds, custom matches, and more! Pick your team, get ready to jam, and Ball Without Limits!"

Dishonored 2 - $3.99 About: "Reprise your role as a supernatural assassin in Dishonored 2. Declared a "masterpiece" by Eurogamer and hailed "a must-play revenge tale" by Game Informer, Dishonored 2 is the follow up to Arkane's 1st-person action blockbuster & winner of 100+ 'Game of the Year' awards, Dishonored."

Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain - $4.99 About: "Ushering in a new era for the METAL GEAR franchise with cutting-edge technology powered by the Fox Engine, METAL GEAR SOLID V: The Phantom Pain, will provide players a first-rate gaming experience as they are offered tactical freedom to carry out open-world missions."

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus - $4.99 About: "America, 1961. The assassination of Nazi General Deathshead was a short-lived victory. The Nazis maintain their stranglehold on the world. You are BJ Blazkowicz, aka "Terror-Billy," member of the Resistance, scourge of the Nazi empire, and humanity's last hope for liberty."

Dragon Age: Inquisition - $4.99 About: "When the sky opens up and rains down chaos, the world needs heroes. Become the savior of Thedas in Dragon Age: Inquisition – Game of the Year Edition. You are the Inquisitor, tasked with saving the world from itself. But the road ahead is paved with difficult decisions. Thedas is a land of strife. Factions constantly war with each other even as a larger demonic invasion has begun. And you? You and your band of champions are the only ones who can hold it together. It's your job to lead them...or fall."