New Xbox Elite Controller Leak Suggests Imminent Release

A recent leak has suggested that Microsoft is preparing to release a new version of the Xbox Elite Controller quite soon. Over the past couple of months, a handful of various leaks have informed us that this new model of the Elite Controller would be arriving at some point in the future. And while Microsoft has yet to confirm that the new Xbox accessory even exists, it looks like it shouldn't take too much longer for the controller to be formally unveiled.

In a new listing seen on Amazon Mexico, the white and black model of the Xbox Elite Controller Series 2 was seen once again. At this point, the white and black version of the controller has been seen a handful of times in the wild over the course of 2022. However, this is the first time that the Elite Controller has actually been seen on a retail website, which only continues to further verify that it is real.

Amazon has leaked the release date of the white Xbox Elite 2 controller. It’s listed as September 21st in a now deleted listing pic.twitter.com/fKX2MvOcOC — Tom Warren (@tomwarren) August 26, 2022

Outside of merely appearing on Amazon Mexico, the most interesting thing related to this new Xbox Elite Controller leak involves the item's release date. Specifically, the controller was said to be launching on September 21, 2022. Given that this date doesn't fall at the end of a certain month or quarter, it seems likely that this isn't just a placeholder date. It also suggests that if the controller is launching next month, a proper announcement from Xbox should be coming about in the extremely near future.

It's worth noting that this listing for the white and black Xbox Elite Controller has since been removed from Amazon Mexico. As such, it's not something that you can go to pre-order for yourself right now. Given how often this Xbox controller has leaked, though, there are no longer questions to be had about whether or not this controller actually exists, which means you should be able to buy it soon enough.

[H/T Windows Central]