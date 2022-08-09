New Xbox Elite Controller Seemingly Leaks

A new model of the Xbox Elite Controller seems to have leaked prior to a proper reveal from Microsoft. Since releasing the first iteration of the Xbox Elite controller some years ago, Microsoft has more recently come out with an updated version which is dubbed the "Series 2" model. And while this remains the standard iteration of the Elite Controller that is sold nowadays, it looks like Microsoft is soon gearing up to release the accessory in a new color scheme.

As seen via a leaked video that recently hit the internet, this new version of the Xbox Elite Controller Series 2 was shown to be unboxed. The main difference with this new version of the controller is that it comes in a predominantly white color scheme compared to the standard edition which is entirely black. While the controller still features black grips on the handles, the main body is then decked out in white and is accented by silver on the D-pad and rear paddles.

You can get a look at the new Xbox controller for yourself in the video below:

Leak: I think this is our first footage of the Xbox Elite Series 2 White Edition controller. A leaked image of the controller was shown by @IdleSloth84 back in March.

Believe it or not, this actually isn't the first time that this new controller for Xbox platforms has leaked. Earlier this spring, the same white version of the Xbox Elite Controller appeared online via some leaked images. Since that time, Microsoft hasn't announced the controller's existence, which made some fans wonder about whether or not the original leak was ever legitimate. Based on this new video, though, it definitely seems like the controller is still set to launch at some point down the road. Whether or not a formal reveal comes about soon remains to be seen, but we'll keep you in the loop here on ComicBook.com if Microsoft announces anything.

What are your thoughts on this new model of the Xbox Elite Controller? Would you look to pick up this white and black version, or do you prefer the standard edition which is currently available? Let me know for yourself either down in the comments or reach out to me on Twitter at @MooreMan12.

[H/T VGC]