Xbox Series X Leak Reportedly Reveals Exclusive Game From Dead by Daylight Team

It looks like Behaviour Interactive, the team best known for 2016’s Dead by Daylight, is working on a new Xbox console exclusive that will presumably be coming to both Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S. The leak comes the way of a LinkedIn profile of a Behaviour Interactive level designer, which mentions an “unannounced project” that has been in the works since August 2019 for PC and Xbox One. There’s no mention of Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X, but it’s safe to assume if the game is still coming, it will be a cross-gen release. Unfortunately, the LinkedIn profile doesn’t divulge much else of note other than that it’s a “AAA” game.

Over on Twitter, where the discovery was shared by Faizan Shaikh, Xbox Insider Nick Backer confirmed that he hasn’t heard anything about the game, which of course suggests it could have been scrapped, but it’s also possible it’s just flying under the radar of Xbox insiders and leakers.

Of course, it’s also possible the listing has faulty, incomplete, or outdated information as well. In other words, take it, and the speculation it has created, with a grain of salt. At the moment of publishing, none of the implicated parties have commented on any of this. If this changes, we will be sure to update the story accordingly.

With Dead by Daylight, Behaviour Interactive made waves, but since then it’s largely done ports, mobile games, and dropped Deathgarden, which was a huge flop. In other words, even if Xbox and Behaviour Interactive are working on a console exclusive, it may not end up being the big get it could potentially be.

