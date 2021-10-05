Next Xbox Series X Restock Locked Behind Paywall

The next Xbox Series X restock has been announced, and it will be behind a paywall, courtesy of GameStop. Like the PS5, the Xbox Series X is currently incredibly challenging to buy due to low supply and high demand. This has been the case since pre-orders first went live September 2020, and it’s unlikely the situation will improve anytime soon. In fact, the situation may not improve until 2023. Whether it’s GameStop or Amazon or Best Buy or Walmart or Target or GAME or Antonline or Costco, it doesn’t matter, the current-gen consoles sell out instantly. And with stores still not allowing customers to buy the Xbox Series X and PS5, in-store, and in-person, many have given up hope. That said, this next GameStop restock will be an easy cop, if you have the money.

Right out the gate, the restock is locked behind being a GameStop Pro membership, which costs $15 a year. On top of this, all of the stock is being sold via bundles, which means paying extra for extra pack-ins. At the moment of publishing, the finer details on what these bundles are comprised of aren’t divulged, but we do know they will include Far Cry 6, which is set to release this week.

GameStop has emailed another reminder that Xbox Series X Far Cry 6 bundles go up for Pro early access on Thursday 8 AM PT, and Pokemon Trading Card stuff on Friday. Pro Rewards sign up: https://t.co/0W39lNJitj #ad pic.twitter.com/OEQKgLoJ6u — Wario64 (@Wario64) October 5, 2021

For now, this is everything we know about the restock. Of course, as we learn more, we will update the story accordingly. As for other additional restocks at other retailers, right now we don’t know of any. This doesn’t mean more won’t happen this week, but if they are happening, they will likely be stealth drops.

The Xbox Series X is available worldwide, starting at $500.