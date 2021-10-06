Xbox Partners With Adidas for 20th-Anniversary Sneakers

Xbox has announced a new partnership with Adidas for console-inspired sneakers in celebration of the 20th anniversary of Xbox. While this is the first Xbox sneaker collaboration with Adidas, it will not be the last, as Xbox announced that it will launch other sneakers with Adidas inspired by various generations of Xbox gaming consoles.

“The collab features an exclusive new adidas Originals by Xbox sneaker — the Xbox 20th Forum Tech — with translucent green details inspired by the special edition release of the original Xbox console for the launch of Halo: Combat Evolved in 2001, marking the first-ever generation of gaming at Microsoft,” shared James Monosmith, Senior Sales & Marketing Manager, Xbox Consumer Products, as part of the announcement. “The adidas Forum Tech design balances nostalgia while embracing modern technology and is symbolic of how we look at our own Xbox history — celebrating the last 20 years and looking ahead to the limitless future of gaming.”

You can check out what the Adidas Originals by Xbox Xbox 20th Forum Tech sneaker, with its wild translucent green details, for yourself below:

https://twitter.com/Xbox/status/1445735939356053504

Exact details on how to get any of these Adidas Originals by Xbox sneakers are limited, but the announcement indicates that fans will be able to purchase at least one of the sneakers later this year. Additionally, it has been indicated that the official Xbox Twitter account will notify fans of sneaker drops as well as offer ways for folks to win the limited-edition sneakers.

As noted above, the Adidas Originals by Xbox Xbox 20th Forum Tech sneaker is the only shoe revealed from the collaboration so far, but more are expected to be revealed in the coming months. There’s no telling what those might look like, but it seems fair to assume that colors corresponding to the Xbox consoles might be a main component of them. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Xbox in general right here, and you can check out all of our previous coverage of Adidas right here.

